Woman, 36, accused of "repeatedly,quot; calling 911 after parents cut off their cell phone service – Up News Info

– An Ohio woman who "repeatedly,quot; called 911 because her parents cut her cell phone service faces a felony charge, according to court documents.

Seloni Khetarpal, 36, of Jackson Township, was arrested on February 13 after calling the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center after being told "just call the police for legitimate purposes."

"I feel insecure," Khetarpal is heard telling an operator in a 911 call published by Up News Info affiliate WOIO. "I haven't been able to ask any of my friends for help."

AUDIO 911: A 36-year-old woman was arrested by police in the municipality of Jackson after calling 911 repeatedly, because her parents interrupted her cell phone service. https://t.co/SLSqVZy6Y4 %MINIFYHTML2902c793ecba09ad67f7361468192d9013% %MINIFYHTML2902c793ecba09ad67f7361468192d9014% – Cleveland 19 news (@ cleveland19news) February 19, 2020

%MINIFYHTML2902c793ecba09ad67f7361468192d9015% %MINIFYHTML2902c793ecba09ad67f7361468192d9016%

Khetarpal was "belligerent,quot; and insisted that it was a legitimate reason to call 911, according to a criminal complaint published by The Smoking Gun.

Khetarpal was arrested and subsequently registered in the Stark County Jail. She accused of interrupting public services, a felony of the fourth degree.

He was released on February 14 with a bail of $ 2,500 and must appear in court on February 27.