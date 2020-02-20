Wolves 4-0 Espanyol

Diogo Jota scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Wolves defeated Espanyol 4-0 in the first leg of their last draw in the Europa League in Molineux.

Ruben Neves also scored a wonderful trademark goal, flying home from a distance, to make sure the Premier League team has one foot in the last 16 with the second leg yet to play.

The game had been in balance at the break with Jota's first goal separating at the sides, but Neves's attack in the early second half saw Espanyol's heads fall and the Wolves capitalized in style.

Player Ratings Wolves: Patrick (6); Boly (8), Coady (7), Saiss (7); Doherty (7), Neves (9), Moutinho (7), Jonny (7); Traore (7), Jiménez (7), Jota (9). Subs: Dendoncker (7), Net (7), Podence (6) Spanish: Tight (6); Gómez (6), Naldo (5), Calero (5), Didac Vila (6); Vargas (6), Iturraspe (5), Víctor Sánchez (5), Melendo (7); Ferreyra (6), Wu Lei (6). Subs: Calleri (6), López (6) Darder (5) Party man: Diogo Jota

How the wolves won

This was the 13th game of the Europa League of Wolves season and there was a confident atmosphere in the stadium with the team of Nuno Espirito Santo who had won five of the previous six in Molineux.

It was a quiet start to the competition, but when Adama Traore made one of his right-wing attack runs and won a corner, he followed the decisive goal.

The center of Joao Moutinho was hit by Raúl Jiménez and the ball fell very well for Jota to force an effort beyond goalkeeper Andrés Prieto and enter the Espanyol network.

The La Liga's bottom club has suffered a difficult season, but the form was recovered with the new coach Abelardo and the visitors were almost presented with a draw soon after.

Image:

Adama Traore of the wolves fights for possession with Matias Vargas of Espanyol



Rubén Neves skewed the ball towards Rui Patricio and, with the goalkeeper reluctant to claim it, tried a volley and made it a horrible disaster.

Facundo Ferreyra had the opportunity to beat Patricio at close range, but Portugal No. 1 managed to recover enough to avoid the attempt.

Team news The wolves restored Diogo Jota and Joao Moutinho to the team after the couple was sent to the bench for Leicester's visit on Friday. Pedro Neto and Leander Dendoncker gave way. Espanyol, perhaps with the intention of staying in La Liga, made nine changes in his lineup with Raúl de Tomás, with five goals in his previous five games, not involved in the team.

That was a warning to the wolves, but a man up and a goal might have entered the interval when Ander Iturraspe was lucky to avoid a red card.

The midfielder faced Jota near the sideline and shook his head aggressively towards the scorer, but escaped with only one yellow card.

However, Neves could not escape. The Wolves midfielder was in good shape all night and lit the night with a volley from the range that went to Prieto to double the advantage.

It was an impressive goal to add to his collection and he took the game from Espanyol. That was confirmed in the middle of the second half when Jota added a third.

Image:

Diogo Jota (R) celebrates the scoring with his teammate from Los Lobos, Joao Moutinho



Matt Doherty, released to attack after Traore's withdrawal, curled a ball between Naldo and Víctor Gómez and Jota was on hand to force the ball into the near post through a deflection.

The wolves almost added a room when substitute Pedro Neto hit the pole and bar angle from a distance with a quarter of an hour remaining.

But Jota had the last word when he danced several markers on the edge of the box before finishing powerfully beyond Prieto to complete his hat-trick.

This was the second triple of the Portuguese striker of the season, as he also scored three in his previous appearance in the Europa League here against Besiktas in December.

It puts the Nuno team in a solid position to progress and extend their adventure in the Europa League to at least 16 games. Wolf supporters do not want the trip to end.

Opta statistics

In a race that dates back to October 1973, the Wolves have won 10 of their last 11 home games in all European competitions, winning up to zero in each of their last three.

Wolverhampton Wanderers has kept three successive clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since October 2019.

The forward of the Lobos, Raúl Jiménez, has participated directly in 30 goals in all competitions this season (20 goals, 10 assists); three more than any other Premier League player.

Including the qualifiers, Diogo Jota has been directly involved in 14 goals in 11 games in the Wolves European competition this season, scoring nine and helping five.

Twelve of Ruben Neves' 15 goals for Wolves in all competitions have come from outside the area, the other three have been from the penalty spot.

The forward of the Lobos, Diogo Jota, is the first player to score consecutive goals in the Europa League since Klaas-Jan Huntelaar for Schalke against Viktoria Plzen and FC Twente in February / March 2012.

Whats Next?

Espanyol resumed their relegation battle against Valladolid on Sunday, while for Wolves it is a game here in Molineux against the Norwich Premier League club.