Within the dream weekend of Kourtney Kardashian in California with her children

%MINIFYHTML1781c8c442a50fbbb9a382152ab5e09b13% %MINIFYHTML1781c8c442a50fbbb9a382152ab5e09b14%

Californian dream!

%MINIFYHTML1781c8c442a50fbbb9a382152ab5e09b15% %MINIFYHTML1781c8c442a50fbbb9a382152ab5e09b16%

Kourtney Kardashian she escaped the coast over the weekend with her and Scott Disickthey are the three children Mason Disick, Penelope Disick Y Reick Disick. After the family trip, keeping up with the Kardashians Star turned to Instagram to share photos of his mini getaway to Montecito, California, which is located a few hours north of Los Angeles. In the series of sweet snapshots on social networks, you can see Kourtney and her children enjoying their time on the beach and in the pool.

It seems that Kourtney also joined his friends. Chad Veach Y Julia Veach, as well as their children, in the weekend adventure. In a photo, you can see the trio doing a pose in a pink car.

"California Weekend," the founder of Poosh captioned the dreamy Instagram photos.

During their weekend getaway, the group also enjoyed some mores while sitting by a campfire.