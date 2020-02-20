With you withdraws almost 6 million bottles of water for children because of a possible choking hazard – Up News Info Detroit

– With you you are removing 5.7 million bottles of water for children.

The company says that caps can present a potential choking hazard.

“As an innovative leader in water bottles, travel cups and children's bottles, Contigo prioritizes safety and quality. As part of our commitment to consumer safety, Contigo, in association with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), voluntarily removes the Contigo Kids Clean Water Bottle, ”said the company.

This recall only involves the Contigo Kids washable water bottle sold from April 2018 until February 7, 2020.

With you says that the water bottles come in three sizes: 13 ounces, 14 ounces and 20 ounces, and multiple colors, materials and graphics.

Bottles were sold individually, as well as in packages of two and three packages at retailers, including Walmart and Target.

These water bottles were also removed last August for the same reason.

For more information, visit gocontigo.com/contact or call 888-262-0622, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m. ITS T.

