With his father fighting cancer, Dylan Zimmerman points to the final for both

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
For Dylan Zimmerman, it would be special enough to advance in his category 2A of 132 pounds to the coveted "Parade of Champions,quot; which presents the finalists on Saturday night at the Pepsi Center.

But walking under the lights next to his father and coach, Mark, who has been fighting cancer for more than three years? That's what Hayden's sophomore is really fighting for, as the fight has served as inspiration and distraction for the family in the midst of Mark's battle.

Mark was originally diagnosed with throat cancer in January 2017, and the cancer spread during the last year. The 52-year-old man received 55 rounds of radiation and three rounds of chemotherapy in 2019, which caused him to lose more than 50 pounds.

