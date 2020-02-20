With his father fighting cancer, Dylan Zimmerman points to the final for both

For Dylan Zimmerman, it would be special enough to advance in his category 2A of 132 pounds to the coveted "Parade of Champions,quot; which presents the finalists on Saturday night at the Pepsi Center.

But walking under the lights next to his father and coach, Mark, who has been fighting cancer for more than three years? That's what Hayden's sophomore is really fighting for, as the fight has served as inspiration and distraction for the family in the midst of Mark's battle.

Mark was originally diagnosed with throat cancer in January 2017, and the cancer spread during the last year. The 52-year-old man received 55 rounds of radiation and three rounds of chemotherapy in 2019, which caused him to lose more than 50 pounds.

"It was hard to see him that way because he has always been my big and strong father," Dylan said. “But it brought us all together as a family, it made us strong, it made me stronger when I was young. We knew we had to help him, support him and lift him. So putting it in the Parade of Champions, it would be amazing to have it with me. ”

And the finals are not a chimera for Dylan, who came in third place with 113 pounds last year. That was just when the family noticed a lump a quarter the size of Mark's neck; by May, his medical situation was increasingly serious.

"We thought we were driving it," said his wife and mother, Gayle Zimmerman, "but then the cancer exploded and spread."

The radiation bombing that Mark went through affected his hearing and his eye. He also left his voice low, gravely grumpy, his words mostly indistinguishable unless he was speaking loudly directly in his ear. But he does exactly that during Dylan's games with his other son, Drake, 20, who also serves as Hayden's assistant coach.

Mark shouts into Drake's ear, then Drake shouts instructions to Dylan. That has been his method throughout the season, as it was Thursday when Dylan opened his second appearance at the Pepsi Center with a pin in the preliminaries. Father and son hugged after the game, and the first soaked everything.

"Win or lose, I try not to push him, because he presses enough," Mark said. "(Wrestling) gives me something to expect, because cancer is difficult … So I feel good, considering. I am trying to regain my weight. And my voice, I hope that will come back eventually."

Gayle, the family rock, recognized the burden Dylan has taken on this season.

"He has been much more stressed this year than last year," Gayle said. "He has never been nervous, but this year has been a bit different because he is pushing himself more." He wants to do it for Dad more than anything, and he wants to do it better than last year. "

While the family relies on wrestling, Gayle photographs each game, while Sister Darbi does the videography, the local community has also supported them. That included a charity dinner for Mark last fall, as well as a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $ 7,000 for his medical expenses.

"We have family and friends who always prepare dinner for us all the time, and there was a dinner (for profit), and there were other types of support samples," Dylan said. "The community has been really great."

That kind of support is not surprising given Mark's record in a community where he was born and raised. A member of the Moffat County State Championship team in 1985, Mark co-founded the Moffat County youth fight in 2012, which now acts as the main feeding system for high school programs in the county. He has been an assistant coach in Moffat and Hayden County, and is known in the area for his family business, Bullseye Taxidermy.

Mark is currently undergoing immunotherapy rounds, with plans to have another scan in mid-March, at which time the family will know if he is completely cancer-free. Meanwhile, they will wait, pray and support Dylan as much as always this weekend … with a man enjoying the trip more than most coaches or parents could.

"It would mean everything to him to reach the final," Mark said, crying. "And if you don't succeed, I also agree with that."