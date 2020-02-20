Will Kagame and Museveni resolve their dispute? The | Uganda News

%MINIFYHTMLc13af557cac64306f1d0111595f392b911% %MINIFYHTMLc13af557cac64306f1d0111595f392b912%

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will meet Friday with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame at the shared border of Central African countries in an attempt to resolve a continuing dispute between the two leaders.

For years, the two leaders stood side by side and supported each other to climb the ladder of power in their respective countries.

Plus:

In 1986, Kagame was part of the rebel fighters led by the president of Uganda, Museveni, who took power in Kampala.

Almost a decade later, Museveni returned the favor by arming and supporting the Rwandan rebels led by the young Kagame to take power in Kigali.

The two long-time allies even joined again in 1996 to defeat the extravagant Mobutu Sese Seko, one of the oldest leaders on the continent and installed Laurent Kabila as president in the neighboring democrat. Republic of Congo (DRC).

But more recently, relations between the two leaders have been, at best, frosty.

Kagame, 62, accuses his former ally of supporting rebel groups and dissidents who want to overthrow the government in Kigali.

At a press conference last March, then Rwandan Foreign Minister Richard Sezibera accused Kampala of supporting the Rwandan National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR). Rwanda considers both groups to be "terrorist organizations."

"Groups that carried out acts of terrorism within Rwanda, carried out attacks with grenades in Kigali, carried out attacks in the north of our country, carried out attacks in the south of our country, the leaders of those groups carried The activities are carried out in Uganda apparently with the support of some government officials in Uganda, "said Sezibera.

A month later, during a speech to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rwanda genocide, Kagame warned visibly angry Uganda against interfering in the internal affairs of its country.

"Those who think that we have not seen enough disorder and want to mess with us, either from here or from the outside, I mean: We will make a big mistake with them," said Kagame, who accused Uganda of sponsoring attacks in his country.

"We will increase the cost of anyone who wants to destabilize our security," Kagame said in November.

Kigali also accused Kampala of attacking its citizens, and the government advised Rwandans to avoid Uganda.

Museveni has denied that his country supports the rebel groups and instead accused Kigali of trying to violate his sovereignty.

It is "incorrect,quot; that "Rwandan agents try to operate behind the Government of Uganda," said Museveni, 75, in the letter he sent to Kagame in March last year.

Uganda said Rwandan soldiers entered its territory in the southwest district of Rukiga and shot and killed two suspected smugglers last May.

The Uganda Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned "the criminal, brutal and violent act of Rwandan soldiers,quot; against their civilians.

Kampala has also accused his small landlocked neighbor of supporting the rebel group of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which is credited with a series of attacks in Uganda and the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo that have left hundreds of people dead. Rwanda denies the charges.

Regional trade affected

The slow-fire fight for a long time snarled regional commerce in February when Rwanda closed its busiest road junction, known as Katuna to Ugandans and Gatuna to Rwandans, to Ugandan cargo trucks. Rwanda briefly opened the crossing in June before closing it again.

"On the side of Rwanda, it is the ordinary citizens who feel the dispute between the two countries. The prices of the basic good have increased considerably. On the side of Uganda, it is the companies, for example the cement manufacturers, that most feel, "said Goloba. Mutebi, a Kampala-based researcher, told Al Jazeera.

"Tanzania is the only winner here because the products that Rwanda used to import from Uganda are now imported from there," he added.

Nothing to worry about

It is feared that the dispute between the two leaders, with their considerable military forces and their spy network, may plunge the region into a new crisis. But observers say the dispute is nothing new.

"For more than a decade, Museveni and Kagame have not seen each other face to face. Kagame feels that Museveni behaves as if Rwanda is not a sovereign country, that Rwanda is a province of Uganda. On the other hand, Museveni believes that Kagame does not is grateful to him, that Kagame has forgotten who took him to where he is today " Yusuf Serunkuma, a political analyst based in Kampala, told Al Jazeera.

Analysts in the region say it is in the interest of the two leaders, the oldest in their region, to resolve the dispute.

"Museveni has elections next year. The last thing he will want is for the closure of the border to become a campaign issue," Serunkuma said.

"For Kagame, Rwanda cannot afford to import goods from Tanzania for a long time. It costs much more and the small economy and the Rwandan government cannot continue to bear the burden," Serunkuma added.

While the two leaders meet Katuna on Friday, merchants and people living in the border area expect the border crossing to reopen, this time forever.