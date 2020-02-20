Wildlife officers capture and kill a mountain lion that attacked a 6-year-old boy in the Santa Clara County Park – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML6de153c5cb3f523c2a31a0537e8effb411% %MINIFYHTML6de153c5cb3f523c2a31a0537e8effb412%

LOS ALTOS (Up News Info SF) – A 60 to 70-pound mountain lion that attacked a girl in San Antonio County Park in Santa Clara has been captured and slaughtered, state wildlife officials announced Thursday.

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said their trackers discovered the mountain lion, estimated between 60 and 70 pounds. and 2 to 4 years old, in a tree in the park on Wednesday afternoon.

"With great caution to avoid damaging a lion that was not the attacking animal, the lioness was sedated and a DNA sample was sent to the CDFW Forensic Wildlife Laboratory in Sacramento for analysis," wildlife officials said in a release.

They said that the genetic profile of the sample was found to match that of the samples taken from the victim of the attack on the day of the incident.

"Because it was confirmed that the animal was the same involved in the attack, CDFW staff humanely sacrificed it for public safety purposes," officials said in the statement.

The child suffered minor injuries and was treated on site before being taken to a hospital as a precaution. He was later released for parental care. The animal was scared by the adults who were present.

"The mountain lion came out of the bushes and looked for the girl, he actually recovered his hind leg with his claws and one of the family's friends was able to push the lion into the bushes and ran away," Brad said. Pennington, Superintendent with Midpen.

Authorities said it was the second lion attack in California this calendar year. Both were not fatal. The last attack confirmed was in Orange County in January.

The attack had increased fears among those who often travel to the park to walk. Molly Wu usually walks in the San Antonio County park on Sunday nights.

"I am very cautious about it and I usually carry a cane with me, in case I meet one, and I have a whistle," Wu said.

She says she often sees other types of wildlife, such as deer, rabbits and turkeys.

“Obviously it makes me very sad for the family, but also very sad for the wildlife because I know that this park is very, very popular. And I think we love him to death. There are so many people here most days, you can't even park, "Wu said.