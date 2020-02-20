Wilder vs Fury 2: Dillian Whyte responds angrily to Deontay Wilder | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLac07d8e11aa4a93b19ad2dc525851a1011% %MINIFYHTMLac07d8e11aa4a93b19ad2dc525851a1012%









Dillian Whyte tells Sky Bet that it would be & # 39; dangerous & # 39; for Tyson Fury trying to knock out Deontay Wilder.

Dillian Whyte warned Deontay Wilder not to repeat his impulse of & # 39; pantomime & # 39; while exchanging more heated words with the WBC heavyweight champion.

Wilder defends his WBC belt in a Las Vegas rematch this weekend against Tyson Fury, whom he pressed during Wednesday's press conference, but Wilder has directed a new verbal attack on Whyte, his mandatory WBC challenger.

Brixton's man is preparing for an expected fight with Alexander Povetkin and angrily denied the American's claims that he did not want to fight with Luiz Ortiz or Dominic Breazeale.

"I keep saying, over and over again, I have offered to fight Ortiz and Breazeale several times," Whyte said. Sky Sports

"Ortiz rejected them all, as if he rejected Joshua's fight. Second, apart from several other attempts to fight him voluntarily, Dominic Breazeale and I received the mandate to fight, I accepted the fight. We had an appointment for the fight. and then the WBC pulled Breazeale to fight Deontay Wilder, because Tyson Fury didn't want to fight, how did he refuse to fight Breazeale?

"He has been choosing easy volunteer opponents for years and years. Povetkin is better than Luiz Ortiz. Povetkin is an Olympic gold medalist, a former world champion, and has only lost to Klitschko and AJ. Luis Ortiz is a nobody who has defeated no one.

"Parker, Rivas and Chisora ​​would beat Ortiz. It's a Wilder smoke screen to hide his cowardice and fight fans."

Whyte is training for a possible fight against Alexander Povetkin

The WBC has told Whyte that he must wait until February 2021 to receive his fight for the mandatory WBC title, despite being the WBC's number one challenger since 2017.

"Whyte is waiting because he wants to wait," Wilder told Sky sports news. "He wants to call the best fighters but not fight the best fighters."

"His strategy is to fight against the low opposition but to call the best."

"I give all the fighters the chance to fight with me. Dillian had multiple opportunities."

"The WBC ordered him to fight against what an old man called in Luis Ortiz.

"Imagine fighting him with a young champion? He would destroy him."

Wilder and Fury exchanged shoves on stage at Wednesday's final press conference, but Whyte believes the duo organized their confrontation.

"Deontay Wilder is a good boy, he is not a bad man, he is just a bad actor," Whyte said. "He is not a gangster, no matter how much he pretends. He is the son of a preacher raised in a loving family with a lot of food on the table."

"Don't get me wrong, he can punch and he can box a little, but that's it. I'm not afraid of him. I've been chasing Deontay Wilder for a long time. I've been fighting the main contenders, risking my mandatory position, because I really want to grab him and do him serious damage. I've been chasing and he's been running.

"It was a joke. If it were real, and they were two guys who hated each other and wanted to get caught, they would have security between them. It's a pantomime, it's invented. It was really pathetic. Deontay Wilder is turning the WBC into WWE.

"Deontay Wilder is a joke, he is a liar and a fraud. If Deontay Wilder had pushed me like that, it would have been crazy. It would have been a massive fight on stage."

"If someone pushes you like that, two days before the fight, you have a chance, but that's me. Deontay Wilder isn't me."