Why does Minnesota tax Social Security benefits? – Up News Info

Minnesota is only one of the 13 states that tax Social Security benefits. On Thursday, the Minnesota Senate Republicans announced a plan to end that.

"It's a punitive tax, we've already paid it once," said Senator Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes), president of the Senate tax committee. "The goal is to reduce the burden of all Minnesotans so they can stay here, work here, create a productive life here and boost this economy."

Dennis, Mark, Steven and Ruth sent an email to Up News Info to ask: why does Minnesota tax Social Security benefits? Good question.

%MINIFYHTML5ca227f78a345ce26114c6165870fe8e11% %MINIFYHTML5ca227f78a345ce26114c6165870fe8e12%

"Because they are income and we tax income in the state of Minnesota," says Jay Kiedrowski, a member of the Humphrey School at the University of Minnesota who teaches public finances.

The Minnesota tax system is progressive, so the percentage someone pays for their Social Security benefits depends on how much they earn. Those who earn more pay more. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, approximately half of the people who receive Social Security benefits do not pay taxes on them.

Minnesota will tax up to 85% of Social Security income for people with higher incomes and 50% for people with middle incomes. People who earn less than $ 25,000 do not pay state Social Security taxes in Minnesota.

On average, that means that Minnesotans with less than $ 23,900 of family income do not pay taxes on their Social Security income. For households with less than $ 57,700 of family income, 18.5% of Social Security income is taxable. For households with more than $ 57,700, 65.5% of social security is subject to taxes on average.

Minnesota began taxing Social Security benefits in 1985 after the federal government began taxing them at the federal level.

"It was simply compliance with the federal tax code, what we did in those days routinely," Kiedrowski said.

If Minnesota stopped taxing Social Security benefits altogether, Senate Republicans say that would save Minnesota taxpayers $ 430 million.

Currently, that $ 430 million goes to the general fund, which is approximately $ 25 billion per year in Minnesota.

AARP says it has struggled to reduce Social Security taxes in Minnesota, but does not support a total exemption for everyone.

"We have to consider people's ability to pay, but also generate the income necessary to maintain the important programs on which senior citizens depend," says Mary Jo George, associate state director of promotion and outreach at AARP Minnesota .

In 2017 and 2019, Minnesota slightly reduced taxes on Social Security benefits, so state rates are now lower than federal ones.