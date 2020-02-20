Why do Reese Witherspoon and other stars embrace unconventional pets?

Generally speaking, celebrities fall into one of two camps.

No, not privacy seekers in front of those who will happily serve adorable content without stopping, we are talking about cats and dogs.

Some make their loyalties quite well known. Kaley Cuoco He said he "must love dogs,quot; topped his list of dating requirements before settling down with her now husband (and declared canine lover) Karl Cook and if you literally know something about Taylor Swift Beyond the fact that he likes to sing, it is his devotion to his hairy offspring Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.

"I have cats. I'm obsessed with them," she explained to TIME of your preference. "They are very worthy. They are independent. They are very capable of dealing with their own lives." Something you probably need when you are a true punch maker that spends a non-insignificant part of your life on the road.