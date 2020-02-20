Why do Reese Witherspoon and other stars embrace unconventional pets?

Generally speaking, celebrities fall into one of two camps.
No, not privacy seekers in front of those who will happily serve adorable content without stopping, we are talking about cats and dogs.
Some make their loyalties quite well known. Kaley Cuoco He said he "must love dogs,quot; topped his list of dating requirements before settling down with her now husband (and declared canine lover) Karl Cook and if you literally know something about Taylor Swift Beyond the fact that he likes to sing, it is his devotion to his hairy offspring Meredith Gray, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.
"I have cats. I'm obsessed with them," she explained to TIME of your preference. "They are very worthy. They are independent. They are very capable of dealing with their own lives." Something you probably need when you are a true punch maker that spends a non-insignificant part of your life on the road.
Of course, some celebrities are lovers of equal opportunities, with Miley Cyrus counting seven dogs and three cats among his collection of 16.
But, perhaps, the most interesting artists of pet owners are those who avoid the whole debate, opting for a creature of the most exotic variety. Because we have come a long way since George ClooneyThe 300-pound bellied pig Max (may he rest in peace) made it seem peculiar and original. Pigs, horses (mini and others) and snakes are now rigorously among the whole of Hollywood.
Some creatures, however, remain unique, such as alpacas. Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urban picked up for her Nashville farm because, as the actress pointed out, "they are pretty,quot; and "have long eyelashes." Or the mini donkey Jay cutler seems determined to hunt to join the 44 chickens and eight ducks that he and Kristin Cavallari breed in its spread of Tennessee right on the road.
In honor of the national day of loving your pet (not to be confused with the national pet day, the national pet week or the national day of children and pets), take a look at some of our star safaris favorites.
Reese witherspoon
"Honky the burkey #ojaidays," the actress wrote on her Instagram about the adorable creature. "They are really cute," Reese shared later in The Ellen DeGeneres show. We had a friend who had a donkey and we thought it was very cute, so we got a donkey.
Vanilla ice cream
Rapper Wallaroo's dog, Bucky, once escaped with his goat, but fortunately they both found themselves wandering a week later and returned home.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn
The legend of the silver screen met his pet Pippin while filming Green Mansions After the animal trainer encouraged her to bring the deer home to join, the two became inseparable friends and even lay down.
The Ring Magazine / Getty Images
Mike Tyson
The infamous boxer briefly owned three rare white Bengal tigers, but the cost of daily maintenance, which includes thousands of pounds and pounds of meat to feed each day, and its large size caused the athlete to separate from his furry friends .
Sankei Archive through Getty Images
Michael Jackson
The famous "Thriller,quot; star bought her pet chimpanzee Bubbles at a Texas research center and raised him on the Neverland ranch like a human baby, letting him sleep in a crib in his room and using a diaper.
After he became too big and strong to be handled inside the house, the animal was finally moved to the Great Apes Center, where he lives today.
Hulton-Deutsch / CORBIS / Corbis Collection through Getty Images
Tippi Hedren
the Birds the star adopted Neil the lion with her then husband Noel Marshall as he prepared to make his 1981 drama, Roar. The wild animal roamed freely throughout his family's house, played with his children and even jumped into bed with them. He later founded the Roar Foundation and the Shambala Reserve to protect exotic big cats in danger of extinction.
Delevigne face
The British model and actress is the proud mother of a rabbit pet named Cecil Bunny Delevingne. Cecil even has his own Instagram account with 10,000 followers.
Miley Cyrus
The "Wrecking Ball,quot; singer is a true animal lover with many dogs and cats in her pet story, but no animal was more exclusive to the Cyrus clan than her pig, Pig.
Kaley Cuoco
the Big Bang Theory Star is an avid equestrian with several of his own horses, including one called Poker Face.
Justin Bieber
The cappuccino monkey mascot of the singer "Sorry,quot;, OG Mally, rose to international fame in 2013 when he was confiscated in Munich after Bieber was unable to provide adequate travel documentation for the animal. Mally now lives in a national park in Copenhagen.
%MINIFYHTMLf3a29fb1a4ca065527e300609e5f259313%