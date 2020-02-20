Whitney Houston's estate shares a new preview of its next hologram tour

It has been in process for a while, but now the first official look at the Whitney Houston singing hologram has just been revealed. The next hologram will be part of a new Whitney tour where he will interpret his classic hits.

As we reported earlier, the next Whitney Houston hologram tour is titled "An Evening With Whitney," the international stage of the tour began in Mexico on January 23, 2020 and ends in Belarus on April 3.rd.

%MINIFYHTML5a8adc5a6aae8eec2ef2ec77c35bd5a311% %MINIFYHTML5a8adc5a6aae8eec2ef2ec77c35bd5a312%

Speaking about the hologram tour, Pat Houston said the following:

"She loved her audience and that is why we know she would have loved this holographic theatrical concept. An event at this level is something special and the Hologram Base's history to be completely authentic and respectful made them the perfect partner. This next tour will allow the public to experience the incredible voice and passion for Whitney's music for a long time and help them share that magic with future generations. "

There will be approximately a six-month break before the tour formally moves to the United States in the fall. The tour is produced by BASE Hologram, in association with Whitney Houston's estate, directed by Whitney's former manager, Pat Houston.

It is said that the tour incorporates dancers, a live band, choreography of former Aaliyah choreographer Fatima Robinson, and includes Whitney's greatest hits, such as "I Will Always Love You,quot;, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) "," The Greatest Love of All "and the,quot; Higher Love. "

Roommates, what do you think about this?