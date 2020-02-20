Whip penalties will increase after the publication of the welfare strategy | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML91e7e83f80a91c974b5434fff86e509011% %MINIFYHTML91e7e83f80a91c974b5434fff86e509012%





An increase in penalties for misuse of the whip could be in place later this year after a "clear minimum recommendation,quot; on the subject in the publication of the five-year independent strategy of the Horse Welfare Board for sport .

The document, which was released in London on Thursday, contains 20 recommendations, which include how sport can interact with the public and address misconceptions, and said that action on the subject of whip use by riders should be taken "as quickly as possible,quot;. ideally by the end of October 2020 ".

As part of what will be a consultation period conducted by the British Horse Race Authority, the HWB said that "use,quot; of the whip over shoulder height should be "specially considered, where evidence suggests that it is required major deterrents and whip modification crimes. " sanctions for which it is considered inappropriate. "

Consideration should also be given to increasing penalties for multiple / repeated crimes by the same rider.

The HWB advises that inquiries about penalties seek views and ideas on the imposition of fines and / or suspensions for riders and penalties for cash prizes.

It recognizes that "there are different points of view on the feasibility and suitability of the sanctions that imply the disqualification of the horse,quot;, but that "this question could be considered and solved in a useful way through the consultation. If the BHA decides to exclude this from the query must establish clear reasons for doing so. "

Looking ahead, the HWB said that in conducting consultations, the BHA could "gather views and potentially consider,quot; the future prohibition / retention of the whip to encourage it ", in order to encourage a controlled, constructive and managed discussion,quot;, or change the rules to impose additional restrictions on its use to encourage. That could include a reduction in the number of hits allowed or restrict use during particular stages of a race.

However, the HWB has emphasized that its "only explicit,quot; recommendation for immediate action on the whip is related to increased sanctions and that the industry takes greater control of conversations related to the use of the whip to encourage it.

In response, the BHA board has accepted all recommendations in the HWB report, including consultation on the rules and penalties for misuse of the whip when riding and an increase in sanctions as a minimum measure.

A statement by the BHA said that the consultation "will be broad and will cover topics such as penalties for whip crimes and what defines acceptable use. The BHA will not support any particular outcome during the consultation, beyond the increase requested in the sanctions.

"The consultation will be open, allowing all interested parties to express an opinion, in line with the approach taken by the government and other regulators.

"All opinions will be taken into account, but the BHA is aware that an open consultation must be properly managed and, in general, this is a decision that careers must make."

"The BHA aims to comply with the request of the Horse Welfare Board that the changes take effect in October 2020."

Nick Rust, executive director of BHA, said: "I am proud of the work already done by the sport, including our own team of veterinarians and officials, to give our horses the best possible quality of life.

"The record of our sport in making races safer for horses and riders is the result of many people working together for a common purpose. The role of BHA in the self-regulation of races has been supported by the Welfare Board as the government has done. "

"When I saw the scale of the ambition of the Welfare Board, I felt even more proud. Racing people want the best for our horses. We would love for more people outside of our sport to understand how much we put in keeping horses safe and allow them to enjoy the quality of life that accompanies being an equine athlete.

"I know that our sport has been frustrated at times because it feels that not enough has been done to speak for the races. I strongly believe that the strategy gives us a platform to talk about all the good things we do proudly and Trust: That is why it is a crucial moment, an opportunity to show that we can be trusted to do the right thing for our horses.

"We believe that horses have a special place in our national life and compete with a special place in our tradition and culture. We celebrate our horses as champions and partners. We take care of the safety of our riders and horses."

The strategy, titled & # 39; A life well lived & # 39 ;, was devised by a group that included representatives from all races, along with former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch MP, and chaired by Barry Johnson, former president of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

A total of 26 specific key projects have been identified, focusing on four main points: providing the best quality of life for horses, collective responsibility for life related to horses, the best possible safety measures, as well as building and Maintain trust in and out of the sport.