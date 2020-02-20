Where to celebrate National Margarita Day and other weekend gastronomic events.

Last weekend, after spending an afternoon walking through a very muddy Ames Nowell state park, I stopped at Lynwood Cafe in Randolph to eat a pizza bar.

I know very little about the South Shore bar pizza, which is defined by a thin crust, almost like a cookie, and covered with sharp cheese that extends to the edges of the cake. Last week I tweeted a request for pizza bars, and was rewarded with dozens of recommendations, Lynwood is one of the most named. I ordered a cheese and a sausage, I needed to establish a baseline the first time, and waited, voracious, while the takeout order passed in front of me. When the pizza finally arrived, I almost inhaled the thing, although I kept noticing that the cheese was perfectly browned, the sauce very rich and the crust exactly what I craved. A very good pizza bar, and I'm already a fan.

This weekend is a great weekend for pizza bar. It's also a great weekend for daisies, new coffee shops and meet a couple of promising Dorchester restaurants. Here are some ideas for eating and drinking around Boston (and the south coast) in the next few days, and let me know where you love to eat bar pizza in the comments below.

1. Channel summer with a daisy

Margarita specials at OAK Long Bar + Kitchen. —OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

I always remember that this winter has been quite mild, that spring and summer are just around the corner. But on the days when temperatures are teenagers, some conviction is needed. So, although I am as exhausted as everyone else is hearing about national food and drink days, I am using National Margarita Day (Saturday) to channel some summer vibes and take advantage of some offers in the city. Painted Donkey in Somerville and Donkey Bar in Brookline and South End will start an early day on Friday, facing two new daisies with each other on a flight that will be available throughout the weekend: vote for your favorite and you will receive a coupon for one Free iced coffee horchata to use on your next visit. At OAK Long Bar + Kitchen in Back Bay, the people of Don Julio will conduct a free tequila tasting session starting at 4 p.m. at 7pm .; Stay with $ 1 churros served with Mexican hot chocolate caramel with spices from OAK's pastry chef, Lindsay LeBlanc, plus $ 10 margarita specials. And at the Lolita Kitchen & Tequila Bar location in Fort Point, ordering one of their Daisies before 5 pm On Saturday you will get a free taco (choose chicken, vegetables or the pastor).

2. Celebrate the exciting newcomers from Dorchester

Although it has been open for a couple of weeks, the 50Kitchen merger newcomer will finally host a grand opening and opening ceremony on Sunday from 1 p.m. at 3 p.m., welcoming guests to their Fields Corner home. Dorchester's chef and native, Anthony Caldwell, developed a menu that creatively combines South and Asian Asian cuisine, resulting in dishes such as jambalaya egg rolls, kimchi and kale, and smoked banh with a twist southern. Do you want to take a look at another Dorchester newcomer? Thursday from 5 p.m. at 10 p.m., Tanám at Somerville & # 39; s Bow Market will host the team at Comfort Kitchen, an upcoming cafeteria and restaurant that will open at Upham’s Corner that will celebrate the global comfort food of the Diaspora. A la carte items are available after 5 p.m. at 10 p.m., while a DJ set starts at 9 p.m. It's all part of the February Melanin Magic of Tanám, a Thursday series that celebrates the creation and innovation of blacks.

3. Shake your coffee routine

MOD Espresso in Modern Relik. —MOD Espresso

Maybe it's because I'm connected to my morning coffee while I write this, but I feel that the Boston coffee game has been shaken lately. There is the new Monumental Market in Jamaica Plain that opened last week, a cafeteria / bakery / record store combination that really serves excellent coffee from El Colombiano Coffee. MOD Espresso, a new espresso bar inside, oddly enough, the South End Modern Relik home furniture store offers some truly innovative non-alcoholic cocktails. There is the old-fashioned cold beer with ginger bitter, simple demerara syrup and a touch of orange, and a spritz of gray tea with orange water and orange blossom (they also serve a menu of standard coffee concoctions). And if you want to go to the royal cocktail route, there is a new drink in the Committee in the Port called Yiayia & # 39; s Coffee, an herbal drink based on amaro nut, almond milk, ouzo and Mr. Black , an Australian cold beer liquor.

4. Immerse yourself in the pizza world of South Shore bar

Town Spa Pizza —Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff

Ok, so about my pizza revelation at the South Shore bar. After me tweeted my request For recommendations, I heard from dozens of people who had their own favorite places: Poopsie & # 39; s (what a name!) in Pembroke, Lynwood Cafe, Town Spa Pizza in Stoughton, The Venus Cafe in Whitman. I learned about "tied edges"Y Pizza bar sold in a garage. I just started my trip, but I'm ready. Recently, Kerry Byrne of KJB Trending Hospitality created the South Shore Bar Pizza Social Club on Facebook, a resource for bar pizza fans. I strongly recommend joining the group: it has been a great resource for bar pizza fans like me who want to learn more about where to find the good things. And as I discovered, there are many places to find the good things.

5. Stay a little later this weekend

Donkey Burger in Little Donkey. -Burrito

The Boston nightlife scene is still a work in progress, like any hunger-driven Google search at 11 p.m. It will show. Greetings to all the restaurants that save the day, er, the night, leaving their kitchens open until 1 a.m., 2 a.m. and even 3 a.m. (Thanks, Peach Farm!). I highlighted some points in the latest questions and answers from Boston.com Instagram (tune in next week when you answer more of your questions), including Little Donkey in Cambridge, which launches its new Donkey After Dark night menu on Thursday and will be available Thursday from 11 pm to midnight and Friday and Saturdays from 11:30 pm at 12:30 a.m. Ask for sandwiches such as the donkey cheeseburger, a fried chicken sandwich, tonkatsu ramen and cookie dough. I would also recommend reading this great piece of Boston Globe on South Street Diner, where writer Diti Kohli details her overnight experience at the Boston 24-hour restaurant.