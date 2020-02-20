When you click Buy on Amazon? You are trying to prevent a coronavirus warning

Kavesh, 57, who lives in a suburb of Seattle, said the factory in China that produced his cowboy hats was closed and did not know when he would reopen. Even after the factory workers return, the facility needs wool from their Chinese suppliers to make the hats.

"The key component: they don't know when they will get that," he said.

It takes about four months for your orders to be placed and arrive in the United States, Kavesh added. That means that, in general, it would already have products in process for Prime Day, Amazon's two-day commercial offer, which generally falls in early July.

Amazon seems to share the concern. On Wednesday, he sent an email to a beauty products brand asking if he expected to have enough of his five main products this summer.

"Amazon is trying to establish an inventory risk for its business in the future and specifically for Prime Day," said the email, which The Times reviewed. "We appreciate your comments for TODAY."

Mr. Naim said that some brands he worked with had removed their ads on Amazon by 25 percent to 50 percent, and had stopped the promotions they had planned, to conserve money and inventory. Other vendors said they were considering raising prices to avoid, or at least delay, the lack of stock.

Eddie Levine, who has been selling on Amazon since 2012, sent more than 130 containers of toys, household items and other products from China last year, mainly to offer on the site. He has warned the brands he works with that prices don't increase, saying that if a $ 20 product suddenly costs $ 40, "the last thing you want is a bad review saying it's not worth $ 40."

But if virus interruptions persist until late spring or early summer, "people will have to raise prices without even having the option because there are simply no stocks," Levine said. "That is pure supply and demand."

Karen Weise reported from Seattle and Michael Corkery from New York.