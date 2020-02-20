WhatsApp stickers for Shivratri: how to create and send WhatsApp stickers for Shivratri

The first is the first:
WhatsApp for iOS does not allow users to download any package of third-party stickers and, therefore, they will have to add the received stickers as favorites and then send them. Also make sure you have an Internet connectivity that works to download the sticker pack. Be sure to download the latest version of WhatsApp before continuing with these steps.
Steps to download the Mahashivratri sticker pack on WhatsApp
Go to WhatsApp on your Android smartphone
Open the chat window of the person or group to whom you want to send the stickers.
Touch the ‘emoji icon in the chat bar
Click on the "Stickers,quot; option at the bottom of the emoji screen
Press the "+" icon in the upper right corner of the stickers section
Scroll down and tap "Get more stickers,quot;
It will redirect you to the Google Play Store, here look for Mahashivratri stickers
Download the ones you like best
Now, go back to WhatsApp
Go to the stickers section and look for the downloaded sticker pack
All ready! Now you can touch any sticker to share it with your friends, family and WhatsApp groups.