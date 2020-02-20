WhatsApp stickers for Shivratri: how to create and send WhatsApp stickers for Shivratri

%MINIFYHTML9f3f0129645972ef07a74f840c42539c11% %MINIFYHTML9f3f0129645972ef07a74f840c42539c12%

Sharavan is one of the most auspicious months for Hindus. The month is considered to be Lord Shiva. Sawan Shivratri falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi, which is the fourteenth day of the waning phase of the moon. According to the English calendar, it usually falls in the months of July to August. This year Shravan Shivratri falls on July 30. It is the day that Lord Shiva devotes quickly and visits the temples for his blessings. Several people also send stickers as greetings from Shivratri on WhatsApp. In case you are not sure how to download them, here is our step-by-step guide:

WhatsApp for iOS does not allow users to download any package of third-party stickers and, therefore, they will have to add the received stickers as favorites and then send them. Also make sure you have an Internet connectivity that works to download the sticker pack. Be sure to download the latest version of WhatsApp before continuing with these steps.

Steps to download the Mahashivratri sticker pack on WhatsApp



one) Go to WhatsApp on your Android smartphone



two) Open the chat window of the person or group to whom you want to send the stickers.



3) Touch the ‘emoji icon in the chat bar



4) Click on the "Stickers,quot; option at the bottom of the emoji screen



5) Press the "+" icon in the upper right corner of the stickers section



6) Scroll down and tap "Get more stickers,quot;



7) It will redirect you to the Google Play Store, here look for Mahashivratri stickers



8) Download the ones you like best



9) Now, go back to WhatsApp



10) Go to the stickers section and look for the downloaded sticker pack



All ready! Now you can touch any sticker to share it with your friends, family and WhatsApp groups.