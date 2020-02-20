What is making my steering wheel shake?

%MINIFYHTMLb7d8768600f94eb9e584b4ba6268f4be11% %MINIFYHTMLb7d8768600f94eb9e584b4ba6268f4be12%

Q. I shake a little, chattering, clicking and noise on the wheel of my 15-year Nissan Altima. The noise is most noticeable when I stop in my driveway or in a parking spot. I recently drove to Maine and didn't hear or feel anything until I parked at a hotel. What could be wrong?

TO. The noise could be related to a worn wheel bearing or a worn tire, but it is most likely a constant speed (C / V) gasket worn. Have a repair shop check all steering and suspension components, paying special attention to wheel bearings and C / V seals. If you find a worn C / V gasket, it may be more economical to replace all the axis. At the same time, have the store look for structural oxide. Some of these models had some serious oxidation problems and, depending on whether there is rust, you may want to consider how much money you want to put in your Altima.