What are the biggest mistakes people make with REAL ID applications? – Up News Info

– If you are thinking of obtaining the REAL ID, you may have heard some horror stories.

One Friday afternoon at the Anoka County License Center, several people had to make two trips before bringing the proper documents for the REAL ID. The licensing center staff does not keep statistics on how often this happens, but estimates that it could be about 40 percent of the time.

A man did not have a physical copy of a utility bill. Another man did not know that he needed a passport, birth certificate or something to confirm his identity. The salary receipt of a third woman did not have the address or telephone number of her company.

"I feel bad when I have to send them home to get more documents," says Valerie Gust Licensing Center Specialist, "I make sure they have what they need to go back and make it as easy as possible."

Here is the documentation required to request a REAL ID. They are at least four different official documents.

1. A document proving the identity, date of birth and legal presence in the USA. UU. (Ex. Birth certificate, passport, permanent residence card, citizenship certificate)

2. A document proving the Social Security number (eg Social Security Card, form W-2, 1099)

3. Two documents proving Minnesota's current residence (eg, unexpired MN driver's license, utility bill, credit card statement, tax return)

So what are the biggest mistakes people make with the documentation of their REAL ID application?

"The most important thing is those name change documents," Gust said.

If the legal names on all documents do not match your current legal name, an official marriage certificate is required (and, if necessary, a divorce decree).

Gust says he also sees problems with people's utility bills. Often, they are in the name of the partner, rather than the applicant. Sometimes, the applicant moved to digital copies and has no physical copies. The utility bills cannot be longer than 90 days either. The name and address on the hard copy must match the current name and residence.

Gust recommends that people print their invoices and take them to the License Center, so they can be scanned into the system.

Some other mistakes: people bring laminated copies of documents, which are not allowed. Social Security cards must be official and not the perforated paperwork surrounding the card. Birth certificates must also be official.

"Anything with feet, that doesn't count," says Gust.

So what is Gust's recommendation to have all the correct documentation on the first attempt?

"If they pre-register online, that's really the key," she says. "He guides them through the documents and they have to put the dates there."

To pre-register, visit the website of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.