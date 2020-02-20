What a party in Japan can tell us about the spread of the coronavirus

The rain fell on the night of January 18, so the windows of the Tokyo party ship were closed. Inside there were about 90 guests from a local taxi association celebrating the new year while the ship floated down the Sumida River. Also on board, without them knowing, there was a coronavirus capable of spreading fiercely.
He just did that. A driver in his 70s soon got a fever; He later tested positive. On the same day of his diagnosis, his mother-in-law died; She was also infected. Then, officials discovered that there were also another 10 of the boat, including an employee who had served passengers from Wuhan, China. Even more those who did not attend the party contracted the virus after coming into contact with those who did.
As public health officials look for clues about one of the biggest uncertainties about the new coronavirus epidemic, whether it eventually expands rapidly beyond its center in China, they are closely studying groups of cases that have recently emerged in Japan.
The problem has become more urgent as passengers began to leave a contaminated cruise ship in Yokohama, where 621 people tested positive for the virus and two died later. Experts fear that some of those who were authorized to leave a quarantine on board could then test positive, spreading infections on land in the same way that the party boat has done.
Alarmed officials are quick to learn more about how the virus is transmitted, including how many of those infected experience mild or no symptoms, and if people without symptoms can transmit it.
Katsunobu Kato, Japan's health minister, said the country had entered "another phase,quot; in its fight against the coronavirus.
"The doctors of the medical institutes share the recognition that the number of cases of infection will increase in the future and that it is necessary to take firm measures," he told a news conference on Sunday. The government announced a package of urgent measures for $ 139 million to contain the outbreak, including strengthening its testing and quarantine capacity.
Concern about the transmission of the virus has increased with cases of conglomerates in Japan, which has reported 86 infections outside the cruise, as well as in Singapore, where 84 infections have been confirmed, and in South Korea, which has had 104. China has reported more than 74,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths.
The figure in South Korea doubled on Thursday and authorities linked 43 cases to a church in Daegu City. In Singapore, the government has identified five groups and is investigating the connections within them. The virus has been detected in at least 25 other countries, and most infections involve people who traveled from China.
"What worries us is the sustained transmission in the community in countries outside of China," said Raina MacIntyre, head of the biosafety program at the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.
"Because once it is generalized and there is transmission on two continents, that means it is a pandemic."
Public health experts say that most viral groups are difficult to investigate, and that is especially true with the current outbreak of coronavirus, in which many infected people say they have no symptoms. If asymptomatic people can transmit the virus, it will be much harder to reduce its spread, as carriers transmit it without realizing it.
"There are silent transmissions in progress,quot; due to the very nature of the virus, Shigeru Omi, emeritus regional director of the Western Pacific region of the World Health Organization, said Monday at a press conference.
David Heymann, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said there was still no definitive evidence that asymptomatic people can transmit infections.
He said experts who are trying to understand the virus are waiting for information from countries outside of China that are documenting cases closely.
"China has such an overwhelming number of patients that they can't do it meticulously," said Dr. Heymann, former head of communicable diseases at the World Health Organization.
"How easily is it transmitted from person to person?" he said. "We do not know it yet,quot;.
Virologists see two probable explanations for the propagation of groups. In one, a The "superamador,quot;, a person who has the propensity to shed more germs than others, transmits the virus to a large group of people. Some of these superspackers have no symptoms and feel well enough to leave, or they encounter a group of people with low resistance.
During the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, the largest superframe reported was a 26-year-old airport worker admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital in Hong Kong. It infected 112 people, including all the doctors and nurses who treated him.
Alternatively, people can get a virus regardless of contaminated surfaces. It is not clear how long the new coronavirus can survive on surfaces, but studies of other viruses have found that they can remain active for a week or more.
Outside the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the largest person-to-person group in Japan involves the Tokyo party boat.
Four days after the river cruise on January 22, the mother-in-law of the 70-year-old taxi driver said she felt fatigued. Six days later, the woman, who was 80 years old, sought medical help but was told to control her condition. On February 1, she was hospitalized after receiving a diagnosis of pneumonia.
Her respiratory condition worsened, and on February 6 she was transferred to another hospital. On February 12 he was tested for a coronavirus. A day later, he died and his test results soon tested positive. His death was the first of the virus in Japan.
After health officials in Tokyo discovered that the infected taxi driver was the son-in-law of the woman who had died, they began tracking his contacts. They discovered that he had attended the boat party and tested everyone who had been there. Another seven who were confirmed infected said they had no symptoms.
Others, as an employee of the taxi drivers association who did not attend the party, contracted the virus after having casual interactions with those who did. In another case, a doctor in his 60s tested positive after dinner with a nurse, the wife of a taxi driver, who had been at the party. He also had no symptoms.
Another case group in Japan occurred in Wakayama Prefecture, where a surgeon in a hospital, a colleague of his, the colleague's wife and their son tested positive for the virus, as well as two patients who visited the hospital. One of them was a farmer in his 70s who went to the hospital after the first doctor stopped working.
The mother, wife and younger brother of a 60-year-old patient from the same hospital also contracted the coronavirus, as did a nurse in her 30s who had worked temporarily at the Diamond Princess as part of the disaster response.
Yoshinobu Nisaka, the governor of the prefecture, said he could not rule out the possibility of infections inside the hospital. "We are having trouble tracking how these people got infected," he told a news conference on Saturday.
In another group in Japan, it was discovered that four people from Aichi prefecture were infected: a couple who had returned from Hawaii and their friends.
Takaji Wakita, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Japan, said that while it would be difficult to stop the transmission of the virus, the outbreak could be contained. He urged people during a press conference to consider telecommuting and refrain from having meetings that are not urgent.
Dominic Dwyer, a medical virologist at the University of Sydney in Australia, said it was reassuring that governments were identifying groups, because that was a sign that his public health surveillance was working.
"I guess what worries one is: are there other groups that they haven't recognized?" he said. “Identifying the groups is a sign of good laboratory research. But as for how good it is, time will tell.