What a party in Japan can tell us about the spread of the coronavirus

The rain fell on the night of January 18, so the windows of the Tokyo party ship were closed. Inside there were about 90 guests from a local taxi association celebrating the new year while the ship floated down the Sumida River. Also on board, without them knowing, there was a coronavirus capable of spreading fiercely.

He just did that. A driver in his 70s soon got a fever; He later tested positive. On the same day of his diagnosis, his mother-in-law died; She was also infected. Then, officials discovered that there were also another 10 of the boat, including an employee who had served passengers from Wuhan, China. Even more those who did not attend the party contracted the virus after coming into contact with those who did.

As public health officials look for clues about one of the biggest uncertainties about the new coronavirus epidemic, whether it eventually expands rapidly beyond its center in China, they are closely studying groups of cases that have recently emerged in Japan.

The problem has become more urgent as passengers began to leave a contaminated cruise ship in Yokohama, where 621 people tested positive for the virus and two died later. Experts fear that some of those who were authorized to leave a quarantine on board could then test positive, spreading infections on land in the same way that the party boat has done.