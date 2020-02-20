West Ham Descent Fight: Tottenham Derby is key to survival, says Carlton Cole | Soccer news

















Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole believes that next month's game against the Spurs will be & # 39; a cup final & # 39; for Hammers fighters

The West Ham derby with Tottenham next month could be his springboard to beat the decline, according to Carlton Cole.

A 2-0 loss at Manchester City on Wednesday means that David Moyes' team remains in the last three while facing a series of daunting encounters, starting with a Monday Night Football Travel to Liverpool and playing games against Arsenal, Wolves and Spurs.

That trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled for March 20, live Sky Sports Premier League, and former Hammer Cole is hoping that the atmosphere of the big game will inspire an improvement in the results.

"You've seen the previous period we have yet to come, but I think the Spurs game could change it for us," Cole said in Good morning sports fans.

"The Spurs game is always a cup final. We will definitely see Southampton at home. The Spurs game, if we can activate it for that game, we'll be in and around."

West Ham has not won in the Premier League since dismantling its 4-0 Bournemouth relegation rivals on New Year's Day, and Cole hopes that the fight for survival will reach the last day, when Aston Villa visits East London .

"I really think it will be reduced to the last game of the season at Aston Villa," said the former striker, who played for the club between 2006 and 2015.

"We have Liverpool in next Monday's game, it will be difficult and a bit similar to the Man City game when you try to keep the scores low for the next game after what I think is winnable."

Michail Antonio, of West Ham, faces Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City during last night's game

On a night when Rodri broke the Premier League record for the most successful passes in a game with 178, Moyes received some criticism after leaving players like Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini on the bench.

But Cole supported Moyes' damage limitation approach in the current circumstances, saying: "I think it's a good result to be honest, I've been there when it's been 6-0," said the 36-year-old.

"What David Moyes set out to do is really good. I know it's a very negative way of looking at things, but I think it's huge for the team's morale to look forward."

"The goals could have been avoided, but it was a good demonstration. Not attacking, but hopefully on the defensive we can advance from there."

"We are not in a good shape at this time, but we really need to make sure that the morale of the team does not go down more than it already is."