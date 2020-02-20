Wendy Williams takes Kylie Jenner's side in the middle of a violent reaction by letting Stormi wear hoop earrings

%MINIFYHTMLd2814dcd657c1a808545b1e0e1e3ebcd11% %MINIFYHTMLd2814dcd657c1a808545b1e0e1e3ebcd12%

The 55-year-old television personality discussed the matter during the Thursday February 20 episode of his talk show, defending the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; in the midst of the mother's shame.

Kylie Jenner He received great criticism after he published images of his 2-year-old daughter Stormi, with sports hoop earrings on Instagram. Wendy Williams He discussed the matter during the February 20 episode of his talk show, defending the cosmetic mogul amid the mother's shame.

"Instagram followers were hitting Kylie, saying: & # 39; All the fun and games until she rips off the earlobes. This is the problem with children who have children & # 39; well. There are a lot of problems with children who have children, but I don't think this is one of them, "Wendy told his study audience while showing the images that"keeping up with the Kardashians"star loaded on Tuesday.

Wendy then pointed out that he let Stormi wear the earrings due to a photo shoot. "My opinion is, and I don't know in fact, but Kylie probably put these earrings in her ears for an Instagram photo and then took them out," Wendy explained before a video of Kylie asking Stormi to take off her earrings. "No mother is letting her children sleep like this (with hoops)."

Then the host concluded the report by talking about stormy looking adorable while looking in the car mirror. Many of Kylie's friends were also excited about how cute the girl was in her post, although some of her followers didn't share the feeling.

One said: "Those hoops are too big for a 2-year-old boy. Not only do they look junk, but it would only take 2 seconds to reach them and pull them or for their fall and catch one and something tears the lobe of ear ". Someone else added: "No one around him reported that putting a two-year-old boy in hoops is not good for his ears? They are too young for something so heavy as to be in his ears. I thought everyone knew this." There was also a person who considered the articles "security danger!"

Hours earlier, Kylie faced a similar reaction after she shared a video of Stormi on Instagram Stories using a pacifier. Mom-shamers hastened to go for Kylie for letting her daughter with Travis Scott (II) still use the article since she is already 2. However, Kylie has not yet responded to criticism.