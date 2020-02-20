Wendy Williams explains why she would never marry an older man!

Wendy Williams knows what she wants from her future life partner. That said, although he has revealed that he wants to remain single for a while before remarrying, he already has an idea of ​​what kind of man he wants by his side.

During her last talk show episode, the presenter shared with her live audience of the studio that she is not willing to be with someone much older than her and here is why!

The issue really came up in the middle of his conversation about Al Pacino, 79, who separated from his much younger girlfriend, Maeital Dohan, 40, not too long ago.

"I had an appointment with a 65-year-old man, and that is only a 10-year age difference, and I said," No, I'm not ready for this. "I'm not ready for that! No! I had a lot of money and everything, Ivy League and all that … But after that dinner, I thought, I need to shake it so it sleeps softly, "the host of the talk show shared.

It was then that he shared the reason why he would not choose a much older man to marry: ‘The purpose of meeting someone is to grow up together. If you already know someone who is old, what is the growth in that? "

This happens after Wendy revealed that she has been dating and that she already has some potential suitors.

That doesn't mean you're in a hurry to get married after ending your divorce from Kevin Hunter.

Instead, Wendy is really happy to date people and continue to enjoy her single life for a while.

However, when the time is right, Wendy would definitely say "yes,quot; to a marriage proposal.

‘You can never say never! As my marriage was falling apart, I knew it in my mind and now I'm finally divorced. I want to get married again, I do. I don't know if it will happen again, but you know, I'm dating. "



