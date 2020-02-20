Wendy Williams comes to Kylie Jenner's defense after criticism of daughter Stormi with hoop earrings!

It seems that Wendy Williams is on the side of Kylie Jenner after the makeup mogul was criticized on social media for putting earrings on her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. As regards the presenter of the talk show, there is no problem with a young child using such accessories.

As you know, Kylie received a lot of criticism after sharing a couple of photos of Stormi.

But during the most recent episode of her talk show, Wendy came out in defense of Kylie, applauding the mother who hated her, embarrassing her for no reason.

"There are many problems with children who have children, but I don't think this is one of them," Wendy told his study audience.

Of course, he was referring to the fact that Kylie had Stormi really young, as well as a comment from an online enemy that said: "This is the problem of children having children."

But, obviously, Wendy did not agree with that and continued to explain his point of view: & # 39; My opinion is, and I don't know for sure, but Kylie probably put the earrings in her ears for an Instagram photo and then he took them out. . No mother lets her son sleep like this (with hoop earrings). "

Kylie was really excited about her daughter's appearance anyway, that's why she shared it on social media.

After all, the earrings were also tailored to read Stormi's name!

In addition, they perfectly complemented her outfit, which included a white blouse, matching shorts and colorful sneakers.

In the legend of the series of images that show Stormi posing outside, Kylie wrote sweetly: "Go best friend."

Not long after, her family friend, Malika Haqq, showed that she was a big fan of the hoops since the pregnant celebrity commented: "Yassss Earrings."



