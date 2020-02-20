Watch Tyler Cameron build Kyle Richards an extravagant dog house

It is not a hoax, it is not a dream High school veteran Tyler cameron is really organizing a show about architecture of dog houses called Barkitecture and there is a trailer to prove it.
In the video below, the reality star, who serves as a general contractor in the program, and interior designer Delia Kenza take it to the process of making "custom dog houses with bombs,quot;. The series, which launches in Quibi in April, "captures the lifestyles of people who love dogs and obsessed with dogs that give their beloved fur babies the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable."
The characteristics of the trailer The real housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards clearly impressed with the extravagant piece in your yard. "That's amazing," she says.
According to Quibi, Lisa Vanderpump, Rumer Willis Y Joel McHale They are among the other celebrities that appear in the series. The first look was released along with Love Your Pet Day.
After passing through High school, Tyler became a sensationalist element thanks to being seen with both Gigi Hadid Y Hannah brown, the woman who sent him to pack on the ABC reality show. He recently made his comedy debut in an episode of Single parents where he played Danny, a handsome delivery man whose presence delights Angie (Leighton Meester)
Barkitecture Executive producers include Courtney smith, Audra Smith Y Jake Haelen for Turn Card and showrunner Karin Jarlstedt. Bravo Media is producer of the program.
Quibi, a new transmission platform designed for mobile viewing on the move with short format content, will launch in April. Search for projects with Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Darren Criss and more in the transmission center.
