Watch Tyler Cameron build Kyle Richards an extravagant dog house

It is not a hoax, it is not a dream High school veteran Tyler cameron is really organizing a show about architecture of dog houses called Barkitecture and there is a trailer to prove it.

In the video below, the reality star, who serves as a general contractor in the program, and interior designer Delia Kenza take it to the process of making "custom dog houses with bombs,quot;. The series, which launches in Quibi in April, "captures the lifestyles of people who love dogs and obsessed with dogs that give their beloved fur babies the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable."

%MINIFYHTMLb55c392956b7d8996de071c2eb8fd55113% %MINIFYHTMLb55c392956b7d8996de071c2eb8fd55114%

The characteristics of the trailer The real housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards clearly impressed with the extravagant piece in your yard. "That's amazing," she says.