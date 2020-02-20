Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden open a delicious food truck

Hungry? Well, go to James corden Y Justin BieberThe food truck.

The 41-year-old presenter and the 25-year-old singer launched the new company for Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.

The name of the artist's new song, the "Yummy,quot; food truck, specialized in two items: grilled cheese and fish tacos. The Biebs took care of the sandwiches while Corden cooked the tacos, or "Despatacos,quot; as they would be called in honor of Bieber's famous success "Despacito,quot; with Luis Fonsi Y Daddy Yankee.

Instead of establishing a firm price, the dynamic duo invited customers to pay what they considered fair. The proceeds were donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Needless to say, fans were very excited to see the stars behind the grid. Soon, a large crowd formed outside the truck, and celebrities realized they could have bitten more than they could chew.