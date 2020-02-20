Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden open a delicious food truck

Terence Patrick / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved
Hungry? Well, go to James corden Y Justin BieberThe food truck.
The 41-year-old presenter and the 25-year-old singer launched the new company for Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show.
The name of the artist's new song, the "Yummy,quot; food truck, specialized in two items: grilled cheese and fish tacos. The Biebs took care of the sandwiches while Corden cooked the tacos, or "Despatacos,quot; as they would be called in honor of Bieber's famous success "Despacito,quot; with Luis Fonsi Y Daddy Yankee.
Instead of establishing a firm price, the dynamic duo invited customers to pay what they considered fair. The proceeds were donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Needless to say, fans were very excited to see the stars behind the grid. Soon, a large crowd formed outside the truck, and celebrities realized they could have bitten more than they could chew.
"I knew halfway it was a terrible idea," Corden said. "You stick to singing. I stay at the accommodation."
This was not the only fun that Corden and Bieber had. They also traveled through Los Angeles for "Carpool Karaoke." During the episode, they played Bieber's songs and talked about their marriage to Hailey Bieber and make things clear Tom cruise challenge.
But that is not all! Corden and Bieber also learned some new steps by imitating the movements of a few young instructors in an "all-terrain,quot; class.
Watch the videos to see all the fun.
