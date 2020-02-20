Watch Jay Cutler Theater Producer during the preparation of the Emmy by Kristin Cavallari

Jay cutler: former professional football star, loving father and … television producer?

Kristin CavallariThe husband is jumping behind the camera in this adorable preview of tonight's new episode Very cavallari. The exclusive clip shows Kristin rehearsing for the Emmys 2019 of E! Live from the red carpet Show with your man in tow watching from the red carpet.

"Usually, when I go to Los Angeles, it's for work and, therefore, I take advantage of everything I can," Kristin explains. "That's why I never asked Jay to come before."

While Kristin rehearses with E! Nina Parker Y Brad GoreskiJay competes with some types of the crew and it is not long before he is wearing headphones and pretends to make decisions.