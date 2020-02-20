Watch James Marsden Totally Nail Impression of Jim Carrey

YouTube, P. Lehman / Barcroft Media through Getty Images
Jim Carrey It's you?
James Marsden made his best impression of the 58-year-old comic actor on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show.
The 46-year-old celebrity was encouraged to impersonate Carrey after reading a secret note from her Sonic co-star Ben schwartz. the Parks and Recreation the alum had appeared in James cordenShow the day before and had hidden a mysterious message for Marsden among the cushions of The Late Late ShowThe couch. Schwartz told Corden that Marsden had to read the note aloud … no matter what he said.
"This is an essay," Marsden said after discovering the letter.
In the note, Schwartz mocked Marsden's role in X Men and urged The notebook actor to make his impression of Fire Marshall Bill.
For those who are not familiar with the character, Carrey played Fire Marshall Bill in the 90's series In vivid color.
"I would go to school making impressions of his impressions," Marsden explained. "That's how I laughed in high school."
Marsden admitted that he never made an impression on Carrey, and said he is "too scared,quot; to do so. However, he was willing to impersonate The Late Late ShowThe spectators.
So how was it? Let's say you will have to see it for yourself.
"For those people who have just tuned in, they say: & # 39; James Marsden had a stroke? & # 39;" Marsden said with a smile after finishing the routine.
Watch the video above to see Marsden imitate Carrey's character and talk to Corden and his guest partner Anya Taylor-Joy.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.