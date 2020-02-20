Watch James Marsden Totally Nail Impression of Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey It's you?

James Marsden made his best impression of the 58-year-old comic actor on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

The 46-year-old celebrity was encouraged to impersonate Carrey after reading a secret note from her Sonic co-star Ben schwartz. the Parks and Recreation the alum had appeared in James cordenShow the day before and had hidden a mysterious message for Marsden among the cushions of The Late Late ShowThe couch. Schwartz told Corden that Marsden had to read the note aloud … no matter what he said.

"This is an essay," Marsden said after discovering the letter.

In the note, Schwartz mocked Marsden's role in X Men and urged The notebook actor to make his impression of Fire Marshall Bill.

For those who are not familiar with the character, Carrey played Fire Marshall Bill in the 90's series In vivid color.

"I would go to school making impressions of his impressions," Marsden explained. "That's how I laughed in high school."