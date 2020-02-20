Watch Billie Eilish surprise an emotional superfanatic and try not to cry

Your eyes of the ocean are about to fill with water.

During Thursday’s Capital Breakfast radio show, Billie eilish partnered with the host Roman Kemp to help surprise a deserved superfan. With only 16 years, Marissa not only serves as a caretaker for her diabetic mother, but also for her brother, who fights serious learning disabilities. And together, Billie and Roman decided that this teenager needs something special from her favorite artist.

Sitting with only Roman, Marissa talked about her life on the roller coaster, explaining how she tries to do it all. "Balancing home life as a young caregiver, school life with GCSE, social life with my friends who are not going through the same as me …", he began. "I have lovely friends but they don't understand. They are not young caregivers, so they are not in my position. They cannot relate to me, but they will always be there to support me if I am depressed." But they will never really know what it is to be in my shoes. "