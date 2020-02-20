Watch Billie Eilish surprise an emotional superfanatic and try not to cry

Your eyes of the ocean are about to fill with water.
During Thursday’s Capital Breakfast radio show, Billie eilish partnered with the host Roman Kemp to help surprise a deserved superfan. With only 16 years, Marissa not only serves as a caretaker for her diabetic mother, but also for her brother, who fights serious learning disabilities. And together, Billie and Roman decided that this teenager needs something special from her favorite artist.
Sitting with only Roman, Marissa talked about her life on the roller coaster, explaining how she tries to do it all. "Balancing home life as a young caregiver, school life with GCSE, social life with my friends who are not going through the same as me …", he began. "I have lovely friends but they don't understand. They are not young caregivers, so they are not in my position. They cannot relate to me, but they will always be there to support me if I am depressed." But they will never really know what it is to be in my shoes. "
Often, he turns to Billie's punches to feel less alone. "She is really inspiring," said Marissa. "His music is the kind of thing that every time you are depressed and depressed and have had a long day, just go to my room, lie on my bed and turn up the volume. I don't care if I go. Deaf."
As he continued to rave about the music icon, Billie herself slipped into the room, crawling behind Marissa's chair without her noticing.
"I have seen his interviews and I know he has had a difficult life, especially in fame," Marissa continued. "We are very different people and we have very different lives, but I identify a lot with her."
In the note, Roman asked him to turn around. And that was when he came face to face with his idol. In a guaranteed moment to melt your heart, the duo hugged, with Billie comforting the crying teenager.
"Life is hard," Marissa told the two stars. "It's very difficult and I have moments when I'm like & # 39; I can't do this anymore & # 39 ;, but you're not alone. You still feel it in your head because everything is in your head. Mental health is everything, so you always feel alone, no matter how much you talk about it. I may feel that, right now, I am alone, but there are hundreds of other people who also feel they are alone at this time. no. "
"I just want to say," he added to Billie, "I love you."
And the feeling is mutual. "I love you," said the Grammy winner. "This has been an incredible interview."
And you can see every hug, every tear and every incredible moment in the video above.
