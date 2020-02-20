Watch an orphaned koala snuggle up with a stuffed animal in a touching video

Paul Ramos, a veterinarian who has been helping animals affected by wildfires in Australia, visited Instagram earlier this month to share a touching video about an orphaned koala.

The marsupial baby was rescued after losing his mother. Ramos' images showed that the koala was held by a woman in a veterinary office and then received a stuffed animal. The koala immediately clung to the toy in a really tender moment.

"Unfortunately, this little girl has just lost her mother," Ramos wrote on Instagram. "People and nature: in truth we are all connected, and we can and should do better. (Love) to the #wildlifecarer & # 39; s, the local community and #wildlifevets who will intervene to take care of it and, hopefully, release it back to the wild. "

In another video, Ramos explained the roles that teddy bears play to help koalas recover.

"They need things like this," said Ramos, who was at the Mosswood Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Victoria. "Being, like tree creatures or living in trees, they need to hold on to things. Then, when they are transported or leave anesthesia, they need something to hold on to. Then, literally, they will wake up with a teddy bear. Then , we have these teddy bear records.