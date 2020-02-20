Volleyball player Brittany Robinson laments the curve of NBA star Derrick Jones Jr. in DMs

%MINIFYHTMLd03e5dc06ddc3e85a7544d8738d80d7111% %MINIFYHTMLd03e5dc06ddc3e85a7544d8738d80d7112%

In her Twitter account, the athlete remembers having rejected the Miami Heat player because she already had a boyfriend who ended up lying to her.

If there is a time machine, Brittany Robinson I could use it to try to undo a mistake she made in the past, and that is not to give Derrick Jones Jr. An opportunity to date her. The volleyball player recently shared on his Twitter account that the NBA star once tried to hit her through DM, but she ended up curving it.

Brittany reclaimed that the incident happened four years ago when he was still dating his ex boyfriend. That was also the reason why he decided to reject Derrick, and now he couldn't help regretting his decision at that moment after seeing how successful he had become. "Derrick Jones Jr. slipped into my DM instances 4 years ago and asked for my number and I didn't give it to him because he had a boyfriend …," he said.

She continued and added: "Well, my ex ended up being a liar and Derrick Jones ended up winning the NBA dive contest, so you could say I was wrong …"

His tweet soon attracted the attention of some people who did not believe what he said. To show that she was sincere, she shared a screenshot of her interaction. When Brittany told him that his son is "adorable," he replied, "Lol, thanks. You are adorable too. Hey, I was wondering if I could send you a text message." In response, she said. "Haha, thanks! I'm sorry, but I have a boyfriend that I'm loyal to." Derrick didn't seem to be hurt and said, "I was about to ask that, but it's fine to have a beautiful night."

Another encouraged her to try again, but Brittany quickly rejected the idea because "now she has a whole family **. Three children and a wife."