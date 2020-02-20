Video: Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal at the Bhoot screening – Part One: The Enchanted Ship

Vicky Kaushal is ready to scare his fans with his latest offer, Bhoot – Part One: The Enchanted Ship in the Theaters this Friday. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is the story of a couple trapped in an abandoned ship that lies static on a beach. The creators of the film made a special screening of the film in a city theater last night.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the screening of the movie last night, including Vicky Kaushal's rumored girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The two have often been seen together at parties, dinner dates, vacations and awards functions on several occasions. However, both Vicky and Katrina are silent about the state of their relationship.

Katrina along with her sister Isabelle Kaif was seen in the Vicky movie screening last night. A video of a fan hugging Vicky and Katrina saying something to Vicky right after the night has gone viral on the Internet.

Watch the video here ..



Katrina even attended the screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother, the Forgotten Army of Sunny Kaushal a few weeks ago. Now let's wait for an official confirmation of the two stars.