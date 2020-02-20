Vehicle falls from parking structure near Beverly Center, 2 people injured – Up News Info Los Angeles

– According to reports, a vehicle dropped several stories from a parking structure leaving two people injured.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the vehicle fell from a structure east of the Beverly Center shopping area on La Cienega Boulevard around 1:20 p.m.

%MINIFYHTMLaddaf1c76ebd50d7c662d8b5f97e07a913% %MINIFYHTMLaddaf1c76ebd50d7c662d8b5f97e07a914%

The views from SKY2 showed a vehicle upside down at ground level.

%MINIFYHTMLaddaf1c76ebd50d7c662d8b5f97e07a915% %MINIFYHTMLaddaf1c76ebd50d7c662d8b5f97e07a916%

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.