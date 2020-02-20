Users of social networks claim a double standard on the German attack | News

%MINIFYHTML851a3247bde4a99c6cdc2b8e1b1607b611% %MINIFYHTML851a3247bde4a99c6cdc2b8e1b1607b612%

A deadly shooting in the German city of Hanau on Thursday by an extreme right-wing extremist sparked worldwide.

At least nine people were killed in a shisha bar, with foreign citizens and Germans among the dead. The suspect, identified as Tobias R, a 43-year-old white man, was found dead in his apartment along with his mother, according to authorities.

%MINIFYHTML851a3247bde4a99c6cdc2b8e1b1607b613% %MINIFYHTML851a3247bde4a99c6cdc2b8e1b1607b614%

Germany's federal prosecutor said the 24-page manifesto of the alleged perpetrator and the video messages pointed to "deeply racist views."

%MINIFYHTML851a3247bde4a99c6cdc2b8e1b1607b615% %MINIFYHTML851a3247bde4a99c6cdc2b8e1b1607b616%

Despite strong reactions from world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, some social media users said that response to history He was somewhat silenced, suggesting that he would have gained more traction if the shooter had been Muslim.

Another white supremacist terrorist murders at least 10 in Germany, but people do not flinch because Allahu Akbar did not shout https://t.co/EDbKyf48Zm – Omar Suleiman (@ omarsuleiman504) February 20, 2020

Errmmm, why is this terrorist attack not in my entire timeline with people expressing outrage? At least 9 people killed by a terrorist in #Germany last night .. (spoiler: he was a right-wing extremist) https://t.co/vPSsrmx4hI— Maryam Alkhawaja (@MARYAMALKHAWAJA) February 20, 2020

Others pointed out why some media outlets had chosen to simply refer to the aggressor as a "deranged gunman,quot; and not a "terrorist," or refused to describe the incident as a case of "Islamophobia."

Then, a white supremacist, Islamophobe, eugenist, incel primarily kills Kurdish Muslims in a Shisha bar in #Hanau Germany and guess what, is a "gunman upset,quot; No, he is a TERRORIST from the extreme right. Your enablers and radicalizers please keep in mind – nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 20, 2020

Are you trying to imagine an attack in Germany against the Jewish community and the BBC does not mention the faith of the victims or "anti-Semitism,quot;?

A far-right gunman (terrorist) has just attacked popular Shisha bars among Muslims. This is Islamophobia and terrorism. Don't be shy BBC. – Steve Brookstein (@stevebrookstein) February 20, 2020

Hi @DailyMailUK – I can't think why this guy has been described as a gunman, not as a terrorist … Can't I put the brown finger on him? pic.twitter.com/IbuNIDzAH4 – Vikas Shah MBE (@MrVikas) February 20, 2020

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, who has been criticized in the past for his remarkably more pronounced conviction of attacks committed by Muslims, rather than those targeting Muslims, still did not comment on the incident at the time of the publication

& # 39; I hated non-whites & # 39;

Peter R Neumann, a professor at King & # 39; s College in London, analyzed the 24-page manifesto of the suspect in which he revealed that "I hated foreigners and not whites."

"Although it does not emphasize Islam, it calls for the extermination of several countries in North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia (which turn out to be mostly Muslim)."

THREAD: What the #Hanau The attacker’s manifesto reveals his motivation. @ICSR_Centre … (Thanks to @BILD + @jreichelt for sharing the document with me) – Peter R. Neumann (@PeterRNeumann) February 20, 2020

There have been a series of far-right attacks in recent years in Germany, with strong violence in 2015 when the country received more than one million migrants.

The German national intelligence agency estimated that the number of violent crimes with elements of the extreme right increased by 3 percent in 2018, although attacks on centers for asylum seekers decreased after an increase in 2015 and 2016.