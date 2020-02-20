US fashion school apologizes for show & # 39; racist & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML01771fc10dc432bb567f723718f551e711% %MINIFYHTML01771fc10dc432bb567f723718f551e712%

The Institute of Fashion Technology (FIT), based in New York City, and the president of the Modern Design Fashion Design course have publicly apologized after the school showed a parade that many called " racist,quot;.

Earlier this month, FIT organized a fashion event where models were asked wear prostheses of ears, lips and eyebrows black and bushy.

Plus:

The accessories used generated a violent reaction after an African-American model told the New York Post that she was pressured to use strange and "racist,quot; accessories.

"I stayed there almost ready to collapse, telling the staff that I felt incredibly uncomfortable having to use these pieces and that they were clearly racist," said Amy Lefevre.

"They told me it was okay to feel uncomfortable for only 45 seconds."

Criticism increased after an Instagram account shared photos of the outfits displayed on the catwalk on February 7.

"It should not depend on the models having to refuse to use blatantly racist accessories on the catwalk, especially not in a show presented by an institution like FIT," said the caption.

On Wednesday, Jonathan Kyle Farmer, president of the fashion design course, apologized directly to the model and the people involved in the show.

"I apologize for any damage and pain caused to those involved in the program," he said, "including Amy Lefevre."

"It was never our intention that the style of the program be interpreted as racist or that people feel uncomfortable, but I take full responsibility and am committed to learning from this situation."

Separately, FIT President Joyce F. Brown addressed the incident in an open letter on Tuesday.

"Currently, it does not seem that the original intention of the design, the use of accessories or the creative direction of the show was to make a statement about the breed," Brown wrote.

"However, it is now obvious that this has been the result. That is why we apologize to those who participated in the program, to the students and to anyone who has been offended by what they saw."

This is not the first time that the fashion industry has been criticized for racism. In February last year, Gucci faced criticism for a "black-faced sweater,quot; that prompted calls from celebrities like 50 Cent and Spike Lee to boycott the brand.

Last January, Prada withdrew items for concerns that showed black-faced images, while in November 2018 Dolce & Gabbana canceled its Shanghai fashion show after accusations of racism over an ad that apparently mocked a Chinese woman.