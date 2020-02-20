Umar Akmal: Pakistan Cricket Board suspends batter under anti-corruption code | Cricket News





Umar Akmal will not be able to represent Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Cricket Board suspended the batter Umar Akmal under his anti-corruption code hours before the start of his main Twenty20 national event in Karachi on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML0e4671fa58b37f68d99be62b0da3384311% %MINIFYHTML0e4671fa58b37f68d99be62b0da3384312%

The PCB did not reveal the exact nature of Akmal's crime, but said in a statement that the batter cannot participate in any cricket-related activity until the PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit conducts the investigation.

The suspension means that Akmal will not be able to represent Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, as title defenders will face Islamabad United in the opening game Thursday night.

The PCB said Quetta could request the replacement of Akmal for the fifth edition of the tournament, which will be played entirely in Pakistan for the first time in four years.

Last week, the PCB reprimanded Akmal but did not sanction the batter for his alleged misbehavior with a staff member after a failed aptitude test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Australia vs India Live

He was also sent back home from England in 2017 when a fitness test failed before the Champions Trophy won by Pakistan.

Akmal, 29, did a century in his debut Test against New Zealand in 2009, but has only played 16 Test matches since then, scoring 1,003 races with the last Test against Zimbabwe in 2011.

In white ball cricket, Akmal scored 3,194 runs in 121 ODI and 1,690 runs in 84 Twenty20.

He was retired from the Twenty20 three-game series against Sri Lanka in Lahore last year, but was out without scoring in the first two games before being eliminated.