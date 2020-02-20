Tyson Fury claims that Deontay Wilder is & # 39; scared & # 39; before the rematch

Tyson Fury says that Deontay Wilder is "scared,quot; before the couple's heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fury and Wilder will rekindle their fierce rivalry at the MGM Grand Arena, 14 months after a contentious split in Los Angeles.

Former unified world champion Fury thought he had done enough to earn points at the Staples Center, although two Wilder takedowns in the ninth and twelfth round, respectively, eventually proved costly.

Love has not been lost among the fighters in the period before Saturday's rematch, but Fury is convinced that he has the advantage, adding that he is not afraid to receive another blow of the caliber that Wilder landed in the final round in December 2018 .

"He's already in the rear, he's running scared," Fury told Omnisport.

"It was good (getting hit). It's good to take a big right hand like that once in a while. It's what I train for and what I get paid for. It was wonderful to work a little for the salary."

"It was a span of concentration. I feel fantastic and the training camp went well, perfectly. It won't happen again."

"I am not worried at all (for receiving a big blow). It is what I get paid to do, train hard and fight hard."

Fury backed out of boxing in 2019 to venture into professional wrestling. He defeated Braun Strowman in his WWE debut, at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, by count, and the 31-year-old believes that the training regime he went through before his fight arc has given him the advantage against Wilder .

"(Wrestling training) has helped tremendously for sure," said Fury. "There is a big, almost incredible difference between training for something like that and a fight for the world title. It's definitely more about agility and speed."