Twitter's manipulated media policy may include tags for "deceptively harmful,quot; tweets

A demo leaked on Twitter showed that the platform is considering tagging tweets from politicians and other public figures if the tweets have lies or wrong information, reports NBC News. The “detrimentally misleading” tweets would have red or orange labels applied and would include corrected information from factual verifiers, journalists and other users in “a possible iteration” of an anti-information effort similar to Wikipedia that Twitter plans to reveal on March 5, according to NBC News

The project is in the early stages on Twitter, but a Twitter spokesperson says in an email to The edge that the labeling system is a "design mockup for an option that would imply comments from the community. Erroneous information is a critical problem and we will try many different ways to address it."

The leaked demo showed a tweet from House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) that had incorrect information about the complainants and one from Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that had a incorrect figure on background checks in arms sales, NBC News reports, as well as a tweet with false information about the coronavirus. However, it is not clear how Twitter would determine which tweets would be marked with the new tags.

Image: Twitter via NBC News

A version of the leaked demo, which the company emphasized to NBC News was only one of several possibilities, would allow Twitter users / moderators to earn points or "community badges,quot; if "they contribute in good faith and act as a good leader. ". According to the demonstration, it is not clear how he would choose which users would be moderators and what kind of authority the authority moderators would have, but "the more points you earn, the more your vote will count." Members of the "community,quot; will be asked to rate a tweet as "probable,quot; or "unlikely,quot; as "detrimentally misleading,quot;; predict how many other members of the community would give the same response using a sliding scale of 1 to 100; and to explain why they believe the tweet should be flagged.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced the March 5 launch of its new "Manipulated Media,quot; Policy which will include a ban on photos, videos and media manufactured on the platform that is "misleadingly shared,quot; and may present security risks. Media that has been deceptively edited or otherwise altered in a way that changes its meaning would be labeled false, the company said.

Twitter has implemented other tools in an attempt to help users discern what information on their platform is inaccurate. In May, it announced a tool that could reduce vaccination information by redirecting users to vacines.org, a site managed by the Department of Health and Human Services. And last week Twitter announced was expanding its electoral integrity policy, which prohibits users from sharing "false or misleading information about how to participate in an election or other civic event,quot; by redirecting users to Census.gov when they search for certain keywords associated with the US census. UU. 2020