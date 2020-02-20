Twitter now makes it easier to add new tweets to old threads

Twitter has modified its user interface to make it easier to add new tweets to old threads. (No, it is not a "edit tweet,quot; function). While composing a new tweet, you can display a view of your previous tweets and threads in the composition window. Previously, I had to go back and find the thread, then add the new tweet at the end.

It seems that the "continue thread,quot; feature is now available to some users in the Twitter iOS app, according to TechCrunch.

%MINIFYHTMLac60c90a31783524bff90aef5bc2295111% %MINIFYHTMLac60c90a31783524bff90aef5bc2295112%

This is how it will work: while writing the new tweet, choose which old tweet you want to connect the new tweet to. Then click on the three-point menu in the previous tweet and choose the "continue thread,quot; option. The new tweet will now become part of the original thread.

It is the last adjustment to the thread process that Twitter introduced in 2017, which allows tweet storm compositions at once, instead of forcing users to respond, respond, respond to tweets in chronological order so that they are connected. Last month, he updated his iOS app so that users could better see the responses of the people who follow.

The edge He has contacted Twitter to clarify whether the new "continue thread,quot; feature will be available to all users and when, and we will update it when we have an answer.