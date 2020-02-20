Tunisia appoints new government in its last bet to avoid early elections | News

%MINIFYHTMLfafa27ff5d7c54d4418a1ec7cc7f148411% %MINIFYHTMLfafa27ff5d7c54d4418a1ec7cc7f148412%

Tunisia's appointed prime minister, Elyes Fakhfakh, announced the formation of a new coalition government after reaching an agreement with Ennahda, the largest party in parliament, in an agreement that will potentially end a month-long political crisis.

With this last agreement, the proposed government will probably get a vote of confidence in parliament in the next few days, probably avoiding early elections.

Plus:

Fakhfakh proposed the formation of a new government on Saturday and then said negotiations would continue after the Islamist Ennahda party sought some changes.

With 53 seats in the 217-member parliament, Ennahda said she would only join a unity government that brings together parties from across the political spectrum of Tunisia.

President Kais Saied said Monday that he would dissolve parliament and call early elections if the new government failed to win a vote of parliamentary confidence.

The proposed government must be approved by the parliament deeply fragmented in the coming days.

Among the other ministers proposed in his cabinet are Mongi Marzouk as energy minister, Mohamed Ali Toumi as tourism minister and Thouraya Jribi as justice minister.

Qalb Tounes or Heart of Tunisia, the second largest party with 38 seats, also said it would not support the government after the appointed prime minister excluded it from the coalition.

Fakhfakh had promised to appoint a government that would be based only on parties that he considered aligned with the goals of the 2011 Tunisian revolution and promised to eradicate corruption.

The proposed cabinet includes Ennahda, Tahya Tounes, Achaab, Attayar, El Badil and independents.

Tunisia faces a series of long-term economic challenges that threaten to undermine public confidence in young democracy and that demand political decisions that could be unpopular.

Tunisian officials said the IMF was waiting for the new government to begin talks on a sixth revision of its IMF loan program. Tunisia needs to borrow around $ 3 billion internationally in 2020 to meet spending commitments.

Since the 2011 revolution, unemployment has been high and growth has been low, while the government has sunk further into debt with a series of large budget deficits that foreign lenders demand that it control.

The September and October elections returned Saied, an independent politician, as president, and a parliament in which Ennahda had less than a quarter of the seats.