TSRFoodies: Supreme Oreos are resold on eBay for thousands of dollars

%MINIFYHTML2f9499296e800f191a1d83468401c65911% %MINIFYHTML2f9499296e800f191a1d83468401c65912%

Earlier this week, there was a preview of a new collaboration between Nabisco and Supreme for a Airing Cookie. Now fast forward to the actual launch date of the cookie, and it has already been included on eBay for thousands of dollars.

According to the New York Post, days before the official fall, cookies were already ready to resell. A seller opened an offer at $ 4, and then quickly increased to $ 2,600 with at least 36 bidders. However, a package of these design cookies only sells for $ 8.

%MINIFYHTML2f9499296e800f191a1d83468401c65913% %MINIFYHTML2f9499296e800f191a1d83468401c65914%

The cookie is reportedly only for sale at Supreme stores in New York City on the Lower East Side and in Brooklyn, and reportedly will be sold online next week.

%MINIFYHTML2f9499296e800f191a1d83468401c65915% %MINIFYHTML2f9499296e800f191a1d83468401c65916%

The eBay list described cookies as "new,quot;, but it is not clear how some sellers were able to obtain cookies before they were launched.

It is not unusual for limited Supreme products to be resold on eBay. The streetwear brand is known for having long queues outside its doors as fans anticipate the launch of some of its most popular pieces. However, being a perishable product, the resale price of these cookies causes some people to scratch their heads.

A Twitter user said: "Listen, if you buy these "Supreme Oreo,quot; for that price, friend, let me tell you that you are a superdummy… Imagine they come a little cracked. "

Listen, if you buy these "Supreme Oreo & # 39; s,quot; for that price, friend, let me tell you that you are a super fool😂😂😂 … Imagine coming a little cracked😂 pic.twitter.com/G4Skor8WRJ – Me and Mines (@ BOINEELO1350) February 20, 2020

Roommates, what do you think?