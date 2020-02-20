Trump's ally, Roger Stone, will be sentenced in case the Department of Justice has been shocked | USA news

The long-standing adviser of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, Roger Stone, arrived Thursday at the federal court where he will be sentenced after being convicted on charges that include lying to a panel of Congress investigating Russian interference in presidential elections 2016 in the United States, a case that has shocked the Department of Justice and provoked Trump's anger.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson plans to sentence Stone, whose career as a Republican agent ranged from the era of the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s to the Trump campaign four years ago, at 10 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

With sunglasses and a felt hat, Stone passed a giant inflatable rat, a common accessory in street protests, and a sign asking for forgiveness when he arrived at the court. A spectator shouted: "Traitor!"

A jury of nine women and three men condemned Stone, 67, on November 15 for the seven charges of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and manipulation of witnesses. The charges were derived from the investigation of Special Adviser Robert Mueller detailing the Russian interference in the 2016 elections to boost Trump's candidacy. Stone was one of several Trump associates charged in Mueller's investigation.

An inflatable rat represented as the president of the United States, Donald Trump, is seen outside the federal court, next to a sign that demands forgiveness for Stone (Leah Millis / Reuters)

Trump, who on Tuesday granted clemency to prominent convicted white-collar criminals, including financier Michael Milken and former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, has eluded questions about whether he will forgive Stone. "Let's see what happens," Trump said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Stone lied to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee about their attempts to contact WikiLeaks, the website that posted harmful emails about Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, which U.S. intelligence officials concluded. which were stolen by Russian hackers.

Trump's attacks

Trump, emboldened after his acquittal of the Senate in his trial by political trial, has attacked prosecutors, jurors and judges in the case. After prosecutors last week recommended that the judge sentence Stone to serve seven to nine years in prison, Trump criticized them as "corrupt,quot; and criticized this "judicial error."

Attorney General William Barr intervened and the Justice Department withdrew the recommendation for sentencing, which led the four prosecutors to waive the case. Congressional Democrats accused Trump and Barr of politicizing the criminal justice system and threatening the rule of law.

Trump kept his attacks even after Barr said in an ABC News interview that Trump's comments "make it impossible for me to do my job." Barr has considered resigning, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Stone, who has described himself as a "dirty cheater,quot; and "provocative agent,quot; and has the face of former President Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, was arrested in January 2019 in an FBI raid before dawn at his Florida home .

He repeatedly pushed the limits set by Jackson. He violated his orders not to talk about the case or publish it on social media, and the judge accused him of "high school,quot; behavior. At one point, Stone posted an image of Jackson on Instagram with what looked like a gun sight on his head, then apologized to the judge in court.

The ruling crowns a roller coaster of a case that presented references to the 1974 film The Godfather Part II, an impression of Bernie Sanders and testimony of figures in Trump's internal political circle, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon and former Trump campaign deputy Rick Gates.