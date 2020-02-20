Travis Scott pays tribute to Pop Smoke with a piece of unpublished collaboration

Instagram

The new fragment follows the rapper & # 39; Highest in the Room & # 39; and the collaboration of the hip-hop star & # 39; Gatti & # 39; which reached number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Travis Scott (II) has its own way of paying tribute to Pop Smoke. Hours after his "Gatti" collaborator was shot dead in what appears to be an armed robbery, the hit creator "Highest in the Room" honored the murdered rapper by sharing a fragment of his unpublished song.

Taking Instagram's story the same day as Smoke's tragic death, Scott uploaded a video of him driving while the track, which was supposed to be his second collaboration with the murdered rapper, played in the background. Near the 15-second clip, you could hear the word "Dior" that was repeated, which could refer to an extra song on the 2019 Smoke album "Meet the Woo Vol. 1".

Scott joined forces with Smoke in 2019 for "Gatti", which appears in the rapper "Sicko Mode" project with fellow Cactus Jack partners Sheck wes Y Don toliver titled "JACKBOYS". The song was co-written by Smoke and reached number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, making it the first entry of the murdered MC on the list.

Smoke was shot dead on Wednesday, February 19 in the morning. The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was at his home in Hollywood Hills, California, when two intruders broke into the property with masks and hoodies. According to reports, they fired multiple shots before fleeing on foot.

It is still unclear whether the spitter "Welcome to the party" knew the shooters, but was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood. The suspects remain free and have not yet been identified, although the police have arrested and released a man.

Since the news of Smoke's tragic death broke out, other hip hop artists have turned to social media to mourn the loss. Nicki Minaj He shared a photo of the young rapper with a legend that said: "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Incredible. Rest in peace, Pop." 50 cents, meanwhile, he wrote in his tribute, "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, without sympathy for the winners. God bless him."

Snoop Dogg Take a clip of your performance together. "Young Tycoon gone2soon had a lot of fun with you," he wrote next to the video. "When I get there". Possibility of the rapper, on the other hand, tweeted: "Rest Pop Smoke, you were too young. God bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were in the man, smh."