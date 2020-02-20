Transgender people say: "Call me by my name,quot; – Up News Info

Dear readers: Like all of you, I'm curious to know how things are going after posting a question.

The next two letters are answers to a recent question from a second-year college student who signed his "Embarrassed,quot; letter.

Dear Amy: I've been reading your column since I was a little boy.

Last month, I decided to ask you my own question.

As a transgender man, I was confused and embarrassed during Thanksgiving vacations because my parents persisted in calling me by the female name they assigned me at birth.

I thought about letting you know how things turned out when I returned home for Christmas.

I knew that my family loved me, but I felt that they were not recognizing something that is a deep and personal part of me.

My experience with gender identity is like this: I was born wearing an itchy and itchy sweater. I didn't like it But I looked around and saw that everyone who looked like me wore sweaters, and I had certainly never heard of anyone taking off or wearing different sweaters. After all, they had given me this! Was a present!

In high school, I woke up at 4:30 a.m. to make up meticulously and to look feminine enough to feel acceptable. I was very unhappy.

I started using a male nickname. My parents hated him. But for me, it felt good. I finally found a sweater that fit me well, and I was ecstatic.

I went out with my parents. Cut my hair short. He began to look and dress as I wanted. I look like the young man I am.

During my home visits, my parents have persisted in introducing me to others by my "dead,quot; name, the female name I had when I grew up.

I don't think cisgender people can really understand what it feels like to be called wrong. I do not wish this feeling to anyone.

His advice was to face the problem with compassion and humor. You explained to me that my parents were also going through a transition, but because they didn't live in my body, they were experiencing it differently than mine.

This facilitated the home visit for Christmas. I could laugh, which made other people laugh, and finally avoided that discomfort of correcting people. My favorite phrase now is: "I am a man, just a soprano."

The trust and kindness that I have been able to exude has helped relieve tension.

When you are trans, some people seem to act as if you were the murderer and the murdered. Helping my family understand that I have not killed their daughter and sister is one of the most difficult things I have to do. But armed with resources, humor and love, little by little they begin to realize that their son and brother have always been here: he was only wearing the wrong sweater.

justin

Dear Justin: Your original question moved me deeply; Your generous and useful answer touches me even more.

Your parents did a very good job. They raised a kind, brave and resilient son.

I'm happy to call you by name.

Dear Amy: I had tears running down my cheeks as I read the letter of "Embarrassed," a second-year transgender college student.

My transgender daughter came home for Thanksgiving and approached me.

I am not living his life, so I have no idea what is going on, but he is happy. And that's all I want for her. Help me please, because I still screw up. I still refer to her using the pronoun "he,quot; instead of "she."

It just flies out of my mouth, as it has for 22 years.

I want to kick myself because I know it bothers her. I am trying to train myself to use the correct pronoun, but I find myself avoiding conversation because I see the pain in his face when I am wrong.

I'm very proud of her. I love her and I want to use the correct pronoun. My other children correct me, and I appreciate that, but I feel so ignorant.

Can you help me use the correct pronoun?

– Ashamed mom

Dear Mama: Just use the correct pronoun, until the end of your question.

Do not avoid communicating. Ask your daughter to be patient with you.

While at school, look at your photo, follow it on social media (if possible), practice seeing it in this new way and continue loving it, as it is.

