Transgender people say: "Call me by my name,quot; – Up News Info

The next two letters are answers to a recent question from a second-year college student who signed his "Embarrassed,quot; letter.

Dear Amy: I've been reading your column since I was a little boy.

Last month, I decided to ask you my own question.

As a transgender man, I was confused and embarrassed during Thanksgiving vacations because my parents persisted in calling me by the female name they assigned me at birth.

I thought about letting you know how things turned out when I returned home for Christmas.

I knew that my family loved me, but I felt that they were not recognizing something that is a deep and personal part of me.

My experience with gender identity is like this: I was born wearing an itchy and itchy sweater. I didn't like it But I looked around and saw that everyone who looked like me wore sweaters, and I had certainly never heard of anyone taking off or wearing different sweaters. After all, they had given me this! Was a present!

In high school, I woke up at 4:30 a.m. to make up meticulously and to look feminine enough to feel acceptable. I was very unhappy.

I started using a male nickname. My parents hated him. But for me, it felt good. I finally found a sweater that fit me well, and I was ecstatic.

I went out with my parents. Cut my hair short. He began to look and dress as I wanted. I look like the young man I am.

