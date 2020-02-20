Toya Johnson's video with her baby, Reign Rushing will make your day

Toya Johnson is very busy these days, working on all kinds of activities related to the Weight No More movement that debuted with her fiancé, Robert Rushing. The double Dutch competition has just concluded, which was supposedly a great success, and the people who participated in this were really excited and satisfied.

But, although Toya is busy with many businesses, she still has all the time in the world for her family.

She has just shared a video with her baby, Reign Rushing, and you can watch it below.

Someone commented: "Girl, she is your dad's twin …" So beautiful, "and another follower said:" Awww, yes, girl, those hugs give you life. "

One commenter posted this: "Having your daughters as best friends is beyond words to explain ♥ ️" and another Instagram installer said: "I swear girls are the sweetest and most perfect gift God could give us to humans … "

Another of Toya's sponsors wrote: "She loved her mother and beautiful as her mother,quot; and a fan believes that "the morning kisses of our babies are the best."

Toya also shared some photos and clips with one of his favorite jackets, fans are definitely here for it.

People also had some things to say about Toya's hair. You probably remember that he cut his hair recently, but he seems to prefer long-haired wigs these days.

Someone told him: "Toya, girl, you cut your hair for 5 minutes," bring it for at least an hour, niece, but pretty, "and Toya replied:" I already overcame it. Too much maintenance. 😩 ’

Another follower also said that Toya looked better with longer hair: ‘I love the long hair you have. It makes you look much younger. "

In other news, Toya attended Tammy Rivera's listening party and had a great time there.



