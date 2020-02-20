Toya Johnson's daughter, Reginae Carter, changes her appearance and offers fans life advice

Reginae Carter of Toya Johnson shared some really precious tips for her fans these days. He also shared a couple of new photos in which he flaunts a completely new look, and his fans are definitely here for that.

"I pray that we all find peace and be the best version of ourselves." Nae subtitled his post.

Someone commented: ‘I really love this! Thanks for sharing, "and another of Nae's fans said:" I needed this curse from @colormenae on time. "

One commenter wrote: & # 39; This is real advice from the daughter @colormenae of a living legend @liltunechi 💪❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿You could use some & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this: & # 39; They will listen to the celebrities before listening to people by your side.

Reginae shared a couple of photos in which a wild hairstyle is being shaken and fans are in love with her new look. Look what they have to say to Nae about this incredible appearance:

"My God, I just love this new hair you have there!" Exclaimed a follower. Someone else said: "You should make a YouTube channel."

Another follower said Nae is pairing with Toya Johnson, her mother: "You look like @toyajohnson in this picture."

Another commentator said: "This is my favorite look in you," and a fan exclaimed: "Colormenae, my friend, you know you're the best."

Someone else posted: "The best hairstyle you have ever had in your life is so bombshell."

Recently, Nae was in the spotlight after she shared a picture of her father, Lil Wayne and these two are definitely twinning.

Reginae has always been proud of her father, Lil Wayne, and praises him on social media whenever she has the chance. She just shared a picture of him and called the rapper his twin and the fans agreed.



