Tom Cruise climbed the eight-foot door to crash Kate Hudson's party

Tom cruise appeared without invitation to one of Kate HudsonThe parties after "climbing an eight foot door" to enter the party.

The "Good people"Star recalled the incident during an appearance in the delivery on Thursday, February 20, 2020 of"The Ellen DeGeneres show", like her and her brother Oliver Hudson He talked about parties at his family's house.

The brothers remembered organizing elaborate parties for their mother. Goldie hawn and your long term partner Kurt russellat home when they were out of town, with Oliver revealing: "Kate would invite people from the industry and I would invite the riff raff."

Explaining that the parties got bigger and bigger, Kate revealed that her childhood love Tom even appeared once, despite not having been invited.

"I remember I was having this party with over 400 people. I see someone climbing an eight-foot door in my parents' house and I get scared … and it's Tom Cruise!"

"I thought, & # 39; Oh, I didn't realize you'd come to my party! & # 39; He's Mission: Impossible," she said.

During the conversation, the couple, who is separated from their biological father, singer Bill hudsonThey also confessed that they had smoked cannabis with their parents before. The drug is legal in Los Angeles, where the family resides.