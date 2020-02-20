Timo Werner & # 39; proud & # 39; of being linked to Liverpool | Soccer news

RB Leipzig striker's penalty gives the team a 1-0 lead in the first leg against the Spurs in the Champions League





Timo Werner scored on a penalty in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner believes that Liverpool is the "best team in the world,quot; and says he is "very proud,quot; to have been linked to a movement towards Premier League leaders.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from all over Europe after scoring 86 goals in 145 appearances for Leipzig, including a penalty in his 1-0 victory over Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Reports in Bild Last month he said Anfield is Werner's favorite destination if he decides to move to the Premier League, although Sky sports news He understands that Liverpool does not plan to make a move at this stage.

However, the German international has spoken of admiration for the European champions.

"I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world." Werner told the Norwegian television channel Viasport.

"When you are linked to that team, I feel very proud.

"It's a pleasure, but I know that Liverpool has many good players and I have to improve, learn many more things to get to this level and play there."

RB Leipzig receives the Spurs in the second leg of their last 16 draws on March 10

Leipzig is a favorite to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating the Spurs in North London, but Werner takes nothing for granted before the second leg on March 10.

"Tottenham is a good team," he said. "Last year they showed that they can mentally return to these games."

"We have to do the same as today, we have had a beginning in the first half and we will continue."