Timeline: far-right attacks in Germany | News

%MINIFYHTMLc598eeed217588978ad4cf4354ed02ef11% %MINIFYHTMLc598eeed217588978ad4cf4354ed02ef12%

At least nine people were shot dead on Wednesday by a gunman with alleged extreme right links in a night rampage through a German city.

The attack took place in two shisha halls in Hanau, a city not far from Frankfurt Police are trying to identify the victims, some of whom are believed to be immigrants from Turkey.

%MINIFYHTMLc598eeed217588978ad4cf4354ed02ef13% %MINIFYHTMLc598eeed217588978ad4cf4354ed02ef14%

The alleged 43-year-old shooter and his mother were found dead in his apartment early Thursday.

%MINIFYHTMLc598eeed217588978ad4cf4354ed02ef15% %MINIFYHTMLc598eeed217588978ad4cf4354ed02ef16%

There have been a series of far-right attacks in recent years in Germany, with a sharp increase in violence in 2015, when the country welcomed more than one million migrants.

The German national intelligence agency estimated that the number of violent crimes with elements of the extreme right increased by 3 percent in 2018, although attacks on centers for asylum seekers decreased after an increase in 2015 and 2016.

Earlier this month, German police arrested 12 men on suspicion of being involved in a far-right plot to overthrow the political order through selective attacks.

Here is a timeline that includes the recent right-wing attacks that took place in Germany: