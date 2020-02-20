Timeline: far-right attacks in Germany | News

At least nine people were shot dead on Wednesday by a gunman with alleged extreme right links in a night rampage through a German city.
The attack took place in two shisha halls in Hanau, a city not far from Frankfurt Police are trying to identify the victims, some of whom are believed to be immigrants from Turkey.
The alleged 43-year-old shooter and his mother were found dead in his apartment early Thursday.
There have been a series of far-right attacks in recent years in Germany, with a sharp increase in violence in 2015, when the country welcomed more than one million migrants.
The German national intelligence agency estimated that the number of violent crimes with elements of the extreme right increased by 3 percent in 2018, although attacks on centers for asylum seekers decreased after an increase in 2015 and 2016.
Earlier this month, German police arrested 12 men on suspicion of being involved in a far-right plot to overthrow the political order through selective attacks.
Here is a timeline that includes the recent right-wing attacks that took place in Germany:
-
February 20, 2020: A 43-year-old armed man kills at least nine people in a shooting in Hanau, a city near Frankfurt. It is suspected that the gunman had views of the extreme right. After a great human hunt, his body was found next to his mother's.
-
October 9, 2019: An armed man who denounced the Jews opens fire outside a German synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, killing two people while transmitting their attack. The attacker, a 27-year-old German, fatally shoots a woman outside the synagogue and a man inside a nearby kebab shop.
-
June 2, 2019: Pro-immigrant German politician Walter Luebcke is lying in a pool of blood outside his home in the state of Hesse. Stephan Ernst, a German right-wing sympathizer initially confesses the crime and then recants his confession. The extreme right hated Luebcke because he defended Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision in 2015 to accept refugees.
- July 11, 2018: A member of a German neo-Nazi gang is imprisoned for life for his part in the murders of 10 people during a campaign of racially motivated violence. Beate Zschaepe was part of the National Socialist Underground (NSU), whose members killed eight Turks, a Greek man and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007. An official report later says that the police had "massively underestimated,quot; the risk of violence from the extreme right and those false steps had allowed the cell not to be detected.
