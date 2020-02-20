TikTok, each teenager's favorite app, has just released new parental controls

TikTok is giving parents more control over how their teens use the app.

On Wednesday, the short format video platform launched a new feature called Family Safety Mode, which allows parents to manage their children's activity and the time they spend on the platform. It is available in certain European countries for now.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comments on whether the tool will reach other regions, including the US. UU., In the future.

With the new feature, parents can determine the time limits for their children each day, with intervals that include 40 minutes, 60 minutes and 90 minutes. Parents can also limit or deactivate direct messages, and restrict certain content that may not be appropriate for all age groups.

TikTok is dominated by users of Generation Z: about 60% of the monthly users of the application in the US. UU. They are between 16 and 24 years old, according to data from influence marketing firm Mediakix. In the application, users often share 15-second clips of themselves dancing, synchronizing lips, making comedies or participating in challenges that appear on the platform.

As CNN Business recently reported, the app's popularity among teenagers, combined with its unique potential for viral stardom overnight, has forced parents to deal with difficult questions about everything from privacy to how their children can benefit. of the platform.

In the USA UU., TikTok offers a limited version of the application for users under 13 years. It does not allow sharing or commenting on videos and messages with other people, but children can still see the content of TikTok that is appropriate for their age.

"We want people to have fun at TikTok, but it is also important that our community takes care of their well-being, which means having a healthy relationship with online applications and services," wrote Cormac Keenan, head of trust and security at TikTok for EMEA region. in a blog post

Last year, TikTok added a screen time management tool That allows users to set time limits for the time they spend on the platform every day. Earlier this month, the company said it partnered with popular TikTok stars to make short videos that encourage users to monitor how much they use the platform.