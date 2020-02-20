This is how MIT wants to save Earth from murderous asteroids – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLccf6562194b9c3e1b9ecb02525f784d711% %MINIFYHTMLccf6562194b9c3e1b9ecb02525f784d712%

If science fiction films have taught us anything, it is that saving Earth from a killer asteroid will require great drills and probably nuclear weapons. Fortunately, if a particularly large space rock threatened Earth, our attack plan would probably be a bit more balanced. That is, whenever we have seen the threat well in advance.

A team of MIT researchers has thought a lot about how to save Earth from a killer asteroid, and they have devised a plan that would not require any particularly drastic measures. The key to the plan is to be able to detect the object well in advance.

%MINIFYHTMLccf6562194b9c3e1b9ecb02525f784d713% %MINIFYHTMLccf6562194b9c3e1b9ecb02525f784d714%

The idea is that by studying the path of an asteroid that will eventually impact Earth, scientists could determine a location before the object can be easily diverted. This location is known as a "keyhole passage,quot;, or a window in space through which the asteroid would pass indicating that it was in the process of collision with our planet.

%MINIFYHTMLccf6562194b9c3e1b9ecb02525f784d715% %MINIFYHTMLccf6562194b9c3e1b9ecb02525f784d716%

"People have mainly considered last-minute diversion strategies, when the asteroid has already passed through a keyhole and is heading towards a collision with the Earth," Sung Wook Paek, principal investigator at MIT, said in a statement. the study. "I am interested in preventing the passage of the keyhole long before the impact on Earth. It is like a preventive attack, with less disorder."

This method of diverting an asteroid from an impact with Earth would require a lot of observation, and scientists would need to know a lot about space rock to determine if such a mission would save Earth. That means knowing how big the asteroid is and its mass.

If an object could be identified before it passes through the keyhole, the chances of diversion are much greater than if astronomers saw the rock later. The missions to launch small impactors to push the rock in a different course would work well for objects seen very early, but that means being able to detect those rocks as soon as possible.