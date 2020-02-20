This is how Channing Tatum responds to Jenna Dewan's commitment to Steve Kazee

%MINIFYHTML9129e00db63008b89f639c07d1f294d011% %MINIFYHTML9129e00db63008b89f639c07d1f294d012%

Jenna announced the happy news on her Instagram page on February 18 along with a picture of him delicately holding the dancer's head in her hand while gently kissing her lips.

Jenna Dewan enthusiastic fans on Tuesday February 18 when he announced his engagement with her boyfriend Steve Kazee On Instagram. People may wonder how Channing Tatum He feels upon hearing the happy news of his ex-wife, and according to a new report, the actor has nothing but support for Jenna.

"Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve's commitment. Channing has expressed that he is glad Jenna is in a good place and has moved on," so a source reveals to E! News. "Jenna has a special place in the heart [of Channing] since she is the mother of her son, but both have moved and are happy in their new relationships."

The source continued explaining that the "21 Jump StreetThe main priority and concern of "star" is his daughter, and he and Jenna are happy to have reached a co-paternity agreement. "

Another source noted that Channing, who has just rekindled his romance with Jessie Jand Jenna were doing their best for their 6-year-old daughter Everly. "They will be doing all kinds of familiar things together," the source said at the time. "They want to keep their routine the same … Nothing will change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does."

The engagement came after they started dating at the end of 2018 after being introduced by their mutual friends. In September of last year, the two revealed that she is currently pregnant with her first child. "We are more than happy and we could not be happier to expand our family!" they said in a statement, before the "Increase"The actress presented her belly through a photo posted on Instagram Stories.